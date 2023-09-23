Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nobody other than Harry Kane, who has 7, has scored more than five times in their first five Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane scored a hat-trick and assisted twice as Bayern Munich extended their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season.

Kane reacted quickly to smash home a loose ball in the Bochum box in the first half before converting a penalty after the break.

He secured the match ball by turning home a pass from Noussair Mazraoui in the 88th minute.

Kane delivered precise passes to set up Leroy Sane and teenager Mathys Tel.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Matthijs de Ligt also scored for the Bavarians.

Kane, whose goal on Wednesday helped Bayern to a 4-3 Champions League victory over Manchester United, has netted seven in his first five Bundesliga matches.

The haul on Saturday was his first domestic league hat-trick since December 2017, when he scored consecutive trebles for Tottenham against Burnley and Southampton.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern now have four wins and one draw after their opening five games and top the table with 13 points.

Bochum, who were pulled apart whenever Bayern went forwards and thoroughly outclassed, continue to look for their first victory of the campaign.