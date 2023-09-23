Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich7VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18480

Bayern Munich 7-0 VfL Bochum: Kane scores hat-trick and assists twice in thrashing

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Harry Kane scores for Bayern Munich
Nobody other than Harry Kane, who has 7, has scored more than five times in their first five Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane scored a hat-trick and assisted twice as Bayern Munich extended their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season.

Kane reacted quickly to smash home a loose ball in the Bochum box in the first half before converting a penalty after the break.

He secured the match ball by turning home a pass from Noussair Mazraoui in the 88th minute.

Kane delivered precise passes to set up Leroy Sane and teenager Mathys Tel.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Matthijs de Ligt also scored for the Bavarians.

Kane, whose goal on Wednesday helped Bayern to a 4-3 Champions League victory over Manchester United, has netted seven in his first five Bundesliga matches.

The haul on Saturday was his first domestic league hat-trick since December 2017, when he scored consecutive trebles for Tottenham against Burnley and Southampton.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern now have four wins and one draw after their opening five games and top the table with 13 points.

Bochum, who were pulled apart whenever Bayern went forwards and thoroughly outclassed, continue to look for their first victory of the campaign.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 4de LigtSubstituted forUpamecanoat 45'minutes
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forKrätzigat 65'minutes
  • 27Laimer
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forGoretzkaat 77'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forTelat 65'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forMüllerat 77'minutes
  • 9Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 7Gnabry
  • 8Goretzka
  • 18Peretz
  • 20Sarr
  • 25Müller
  • 39Tel
  • 41Krätzig
  • 42Musiala

VfL Bochum

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Riemann
  • 4Masovic
  • 20Ordets
  • 5Bernardo
  • 15PasslackSubstituted forLoosliat 36'minutes
  • 19Bero
  • 8LosillaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forGamboaat 45'minutes
  • 7Stöger
  • 32WittekSubstituted forHofmannat 36'minutes
  • 11AsanoSubstituted forOsterhageat 68'minutes
  • 22Antwi-AdjeiSubstituted forDaschnerat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gamboa
  • 3Soares
  • 6Osterhage
  • 9Mendes Paciência
  • 10Förster
  • 13Daschner
  • 23Thiede
  • 33Hofmann
  • 41Loosli
Referee:
Robert Hartmann
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamVfL Bochum
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home26
Away4
Shots on Target
Home15
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 7, VfL Bochum 1848 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 7, VfL Bochum 1848 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 7, VfL Bochum 1848 0. Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Stöger (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lukas Daschner.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München).

  7. Post update

    Matús Bero (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 6, VfL Bochum 1848 0. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Stöger (VfL Bochum 1848).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Lukas Daschner replaces Christopher Antwi-Adjei.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Kingsley Coman.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces Joshua Kimmich.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Konrad Laimer (FC Bayern München).

  18. Post update

    Kevin Stöger (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Stöger (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich7VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18480
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim2
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach0RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg2MainzMainz 051
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen17:30Köln1. FC Köln

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101841413
2Stuttgart54011771012
3RB Leipzig54011441012
4Hoffenheim5401126612
5B Dortmund532095411
6B Leverkusen4310135810
7Wolfsburg53027619
8Frankfurt41304316
9Union Berlin52039906
10Freiburg4202510-56
11Augsburg5122913-45
12Heidenheim411289-14
13Werder Bremen410369-33
14VfL Bochum5032416-123
15B Mgladbach5023813-52
16Köln401337-41
17Darmstadt5014616-101
18Mainz5014414-101
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport