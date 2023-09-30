Alloa Athletic v Edinburgh City

AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hamilton
|8
|7
|1
|0
|18
|4
|14
|22
|2
|Falkirk
|7
|6
|1
|0
|20
|4
|16
|19
|3
|Montrose
|7
|4
|0
|3
|12
|11
|1
|12
|4
|Stirling
|7
|3
|1
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|10
|5
|Queen of Sth
|7
|3
|0
|4
|13
|13
|0
|9
|6
|Kelty Hearts
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|8
|7
|Annan Athletic
|8
|2
|2
|4
|10
|18
|-8
|8
|8
|Alloa
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|7
|9
|Cove Rangers
|7
|1
|3
|3
|10
|10
|0
|6
|10
|Edinburgh City
|7
|0
|1
|6
|7
|18
|-11
|1