Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Manchester City 1.
Manchester City's 100% Premier League record came to an end at Molineux as Hwang Hee-chan scored a second-half winner to give Wolves a shock victory against the champions.
City manager Pep Guardiola, forced to watch from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban, was unable to intervene as his side failed to take control in their usual manner and free-scoring striker Erling Haaland was limited to a single chance.
Still, it did seem as though the visitors were on course to emerge victorious after Julian Alvarez curled home a brilliant free-kick to level Ruben Dias' early own goal.
But, just as Pedro Neto had gone on a right-wing raid before the opener, Nelson Semedo's forward surge inspired a second for Wolves, who ended a run of six straight defeats against City.
It completed a miserable day for former Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.
The Portugal international went on strike to secure his £53m move to City last month and the home fans evidently have not forgotten as they jeered him every time he touched the ball before he was substituted at half-time.
- Reaction to Wolves' victory over Man City and the rest of Saturday's Premier League action.
- How did you rate Wolves' performance? Have your say here
- What did you make of Manchester City's display? Send us your views here
Nunes misfires as City stumble
Whilst most observers feel it is a foregone conclusion that City will become the first side in English football history to win four league titles in a row, there are signs to provide reason for optimism amongst their rivals.
City have now gone behind four times in their last five matches and have now lost successive games for the first time since January following their midweek defeat to Newcastle in the EFL Cup.
Although he was in an unaccustomed position alongside football director Txiki Begiristain, there was the familiar sight of Guardiola rubbing his head in frustration at a team that is struggling to find the fluidity they have been so accustomed to producing so easily.
Phil Foden tried his best to spark the visitors into life and Jack Grealish was introduced for the final 10 minutes to try to inspire a late revival.
It was not to be though, with Nunes' performance a clear disappointment as he struggled to impose himself on the contest and failed to reappear for the second half as youngster Oscar Bobb took his place.
There was an acceptance last season from virtually everyone at Wolves that at some point in the not too distant future, Nunes would leave.
But having haemorrhaged talent throughout a tortuous summer, it left a sour taste when the 25-year-old to refused to turn up and train in order to force his transfer to City.
When City's half-time change was announced to the crowd, the home fans reacted with glee, chanting "what a waste of money". When the final whistle sounded, the chant had changed to "Nunes, Nunes, what's the score".
A bit of history for O'Neil
In achieving this victory, Wolves boss Gary O'Neil was joining an exclusive club.
In 44 previous Premier League meetings against sides managed by Englishmen, has Guardiola previously lost only once - against Graham Potter's Brighton in 2021.
O'Neil can take pride in the fact this success was not achieved solely through backs-to-the-wall defending.
There was a bit of that - and goalkeeper Jose Sa was well placed to deal with efforts from Haaland and Alvarez, knowing the equaliser went right into the top corner. But Wolves played with calmness and had a plan, exploiting the space behind the left side of City's defence, which first Neto and then Semedo did with such success.
Neto's burst carried him to the byline, with Dias so desperate to stop the Portugal star's cross that he stuck out a leg and sent the ball looping into the net.
For the second, Matheus Cunha had the presence of mind to return the ball to Hwang, whose initial effort had been blocked.
In their last game on this ground, Wolves led for 48 minutes before eventually crumbling to defeat against Liverpool.
They were in no mood to let their big-name visitors off the hook a second time.
Player of the match
Pedro NetoPedro Neto
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chanAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number9Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number19Player nameOttoAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number6Player nameTraoréAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number5Player nameLeminaAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number12Player nameMatheus CunhaAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number8Player nameJoão GomesAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number24Player nameToti GomesAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
7.26
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number4Player namePhillipsAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number11Player nameDokuAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number52Player nameBobbAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
3.92
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
3.84
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number27Player nameMatheus NunesAverage rating
3.59
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
3.48
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 3-4-3
- 1SáBooked at 83mins
- 23Kilman
- 15Dawson
- 24Gomes
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 8João GomesSubstituted forTraoréat 67'minutes
- 5LeminaBooked at 39mins
- 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forDohertyat 74'minutes
- 7NetoBooked at 57mins
- 12Matheus CunhaSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Hwang Hee-chanBooked at 24minsSubstituted forOttoat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 4Bueno
- 6Traoré
- 9Fábio Silva
- 18Kalajdzic
- 19Otto
- 21Sarabia
- 25Bentley
- 32Hodge
Man City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Ederson
- 2WalkerBooked at 17mins
- 25Akanji
- 3Rúben Dias
- 6AkéSubstituted forGrealishat 80'minutes
- 27NunesSubstituted forBobbat 45'minutes
- 8KovacicBooked at 59minsSubstituted forPhillipsat 65'minutes
- 47Foden
- 19ÁlvarezBooked at 63mins
- 11DokuBooked at 82mins
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 4Phillips
- 10Grealish
- 18Ortega
- 21Gómez
- 24Gvardiol
- 33Carson
- 52Bobb
- 82Lewis
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 31,415
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Manchester City 1.
Post update
Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).
Post update
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jérémy Doku (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jonny Otto.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Booking
Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Foul by Jérémy Doku (Manchester City).
Post update
Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. José Sá tries a through ball, but Fábio Silva is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jonny Otto replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Matheus Cunha.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rúben Dias.
Booking
José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jérémy Doku (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
'Who can stop Man City?'
Wolves, apparently.
I'll let ChatGBT figure that out!!
Enjoy the win, it's well earned!
Well done, Wolves! Hilarious 😂
COYW