Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2Man CityManchester City1

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Manchester City: City suffer first league defeat of season

By Simon Stone at MolineuxBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Hwang Hee-chan scores for Wolves
Hwang Hee-chan has now scored in his last four Wolves home games

Manchester City's 100% Premier League record came to an end at Molineux as Hwang Hee-chan scored a second-half winner to give Wolves a shock victory against the champions.

City manager Pep Guardiola, forced to watch from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban, was unable to intervene as his side failed to take control in their usual manner and free-scoring striker Erling Haaland was limited to a single chance.

Still, it did seem as though the visitors were on course to emerge victorious after Julian Alvarez curled home a brilliant free-kick to level Ruben Dias' early own goal.

But, just as Pedro Neto had gone on a right-wing raid before the opener, Nelson Semedo's forward surge inspired a second for Wolves, who ended a run of six straight defeats against City.

It completed a miserable day for former Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The Portugal international went on strike to secure his £53m move to City last month and the home fans evidently have not forgotten as they jeered him every time he touched the ball before he was substituted at half-time.

Nunes misfires as City stumble

Whilst most observers feel it is a foregone conclusion that City will become the first side in English football history to win four league titles in a row, there are signs to provide reason for optimism amongst their rivals.

City have now gone behind four times in their last five matches and have now lost successive games for the first time since January following their midweek defeat to Newcastle in the EFL Cup.

Although he was in an unaccustomed position alongside football director Txiki Begiristain, there was the familiar sight of Guardiola rubbing his head in frustration at a team that is struggling to find the fluidity they have been so accustomed to producing so easily.

Phil Foden tried his best to spark the visitors into life and Jack Grealish was introduced for the final 10 minutes to try to inspire a late revival.

It was not to be though, with Nunes' performance a clear disappointment as he struggled to impose himself on the contest and failed to reappear for the second half as youngster Oscar Bobb took his place.

There was an acceptance last season from virtually everyone at Wolves that at some point in the not too distant future, Nunes would leave.

But having haemorrhaged talent throughout a tortuous summer, it left a sour taste when the 25-year-old to refused to turn up and train in order to force his transfer to City.

When City's half-time change was announced to the crowd, the home fans reacted with glee, chanting "what a waste of money". When the final whistle sounded, the chant had changed to "Nunes, Nunes, what's the score".

A bit of history for O'Neil

In achieving this victory, Wolves boss Gary O'Neil was joining an exclusive club.

In 44 previous Premier League meetings against sides managed by Englishmen, has Guardiola previously lost only once - against Graham Potter's Brighton in 2021.

O'Neil can take pride in the fact this success was not achieved solely through backs-to-the-wall defending.

There was a bit of that - and goalkeeper Jose Sa was well placed to deal with efforts from Haaland and Alvarez, knowing the equaliser went right into the top corner. But Wolves played with calmness and had a plan, exploiting the space behind the left side of City's defence, which first Neto and then Semedo did with such success.

Neto's burst carried him to the byline, with Dias so desperate to stop the Portugal star's cross that he stuck out a leg and sent the ball looping into the net.

For the second, Matheus Cunha had the presence of mind to return the ball to Hwang, whose initial effort had been blocked.

In their last game on this ground, Wolves led for 48 minutes before eventually crumbling to defeat against Liverpool.

They were in no mood to let their big-name visitors off the hook a second time.

Player of the match

Pedro NetoPedro Neto

with an average of 8.38

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    8.38

    8.38

  Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
    8.14

    8.14

  Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    8.08

    8.08

  Squad number9Player nameFábio Silva
    8.04

    8.04

  Squad number19Player nameOtto
    8.03

    8.03

  Squad number6Player nameTraoré
    7.95

    7.95

  Squad number5Player nameLemina
    7.83

    7.83

  Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    7.81

    7.81

  Squad number15Player nameDawson
    7.79

    7.79

  Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha
    7.79

    7.79

  Squad number8Player nameJoão Gomes
    7.78

    7.78

  Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    7.73

    7.73

  Squad number24Player nameToti Gomes
    7.68

    7.68

  Squad number23Player nameKilman
    7.53

    7.53

  Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    7.26

    7.26

Manchester City

  Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    4.77

    4.77

  Squad number47Player nameFoden
    4.53

    4.53

  Squad number4Player namePhillips
    4.30

    4.30

  Squad number11Player nameDoku
    4.19

    4.19

  Squad number2Player nameWalker
    4.19

    4.19

  Squad number31Player nameEderson
    4.13

    4.13

  Squad number52Player nameBobb
    4.10

    4.10

  Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    4.10

    4.10

  Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    3.92

    3.92

  Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    3.84

    3.84

  Squad number6Player nameAké
    3.81

    3.81

  Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    3.74

    3.74

  Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    3.59

    3.59

  Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    3.48

    3.48

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Booked at 83mins
  • 23Kilman
  • 15Dawson
  • 24Gomes
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 8João GomesSubstituted forTraoréat 67'minutes
  • 5LeminaBooked at 39mins
  • 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forDohertyat 74'minutes
  • 7NetoBooked at 57mins
  • 12Matheus CunhaSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Hwang Hee-chanBooked at 24minsSubstituted forOttoat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 4Bueno
  • 6Traoré
  • 9Fábio Silva
  • 18Kalajdzic
  • 19Otto
  • 21Sarabia
  • 25Bentley
  • 32Hodge

Man City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 2WalkerBooked at 17mins
  • 25Akanji
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 6AkéSubstituted forGrealishat 80'minutes
  • 27NunesSubstituted forBobbat 45'minutes
  • 8KovacicBooked at 59minsSubstituted forPhillipsat 65'minutes
  • 47Foden
  • 19ÁlvarezBooked at 63mins
  • 11DokuBooked at 82mins
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 10Grealish
  • 18Ortega
  • 21Gómez
  • 24Gvardiol
  • 33Carson
  • 52Bobb
  • 82Lewis
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
31,415

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home3
Away23
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Manchester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Manchester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).

  6. Post update

    Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jérémy Doku (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jonny Otto.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  10. Booking

    Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jérémy Doku (Manchester City).

  14. Post update

    Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. José Sá tries a through ball, but Fábio Silva is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jonny Otto replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Matheus Cunha.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rúben Dias.

  19. Booking

    José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Booking

    Jérémy Doku (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 16:59

    The BBC Sports page just this morning:

    'Who can stop Man City?'

    Wolves, apparently.

    • Reply posted by COYR, today at 17:05

      COYR replied:
      If City had only spent another billion they might have got a draw.

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 16:59

    Both Manchester clubs losing. You love to see it 😁😁😁

    • Reply posted by Sue, today at 17:00

      Sue replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 16:58

    Oil be damned hahahahhhaha everyone thanks you Wolves 😀

    • Reply posted by Sue, today at 17:01

      Sue replied:
      No they don't.

  • Comment posted by bubs, today at 17:00

    Well done Wolves, what a result! Up the West Midlands! From a Villa fan.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 17:04

      Pandemania replied:
      Palace and Wolves both pull of wins.

  • Comment posted by Mick Murray, today at 16:58

    ONE shot on target, TWO goals, THREE points...

    I'll let ChatGBT figure that out!!

    • Reply posted by Django, today at 17:02

      Django replied:
      It rather sums up Manchester City's week.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 17:01

    As much as i can't stand the oil club, let's focus on Wolves. You guys absolutely deserve this, O'Neill has you playing really well, you've been robbed several times this year (Old Trafford especially) and the Nunes thing was disgraceful behaviour towards your club.

    Enjoy the win, it's well earned!

  • Comment posted by whybother, today at 17:01

    One shot on goal, two goals. That’s efficiency.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:09

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Now this is a (pleasant) surprise. I, like everybody else thought these were easy three points for City. Very well done to Wolves for proving us all wrong. Another example of why nothing is a given in this league.

  • Comment posted by Have My Say, today at 17:02

    Quiet night in Manchester!

    • Reply posted by Hey Jude, today at 17:04

      Hey Jude replied:
      Fixed it. North London and Surrey. Banter FC

  • Comment posted by Estuary1971, today at 17:02

    Congratulations to Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. You grafted hard and got the deserved win, (from a Bromyard Town supporter, stop laughing). Once again, well done!

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 17:12

      SuperDuper replied:
      Football won today.... finally

  • Comment posted by ViceCompany, today at 17:01

    Screw the Blue Moon, the full Moon is out for the Wolves!!!!

  • Comment posted by WillH, today at 16:59

    Makes the league more interesting for a few weeks! Well done Wolves

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 17:19

      SuperDuper replied:
      They been figured out

  • Comment posted by david, today at 16:59

    Superb!,nice one wolves

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 17:01

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      The commentator said Wolves have put in a super human effort. I totally agree. I hope this keep the tempo. As for Spenchester City where do they go from here? Haarland has been found out....

  • Comment posted by johnyandthecat, today at 17:03

    What. Just. Happened?!?! C’mon me babies!! A result to make the rest of the Premier League happy 😃🐺👍

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 17:24

      SuperDuper replied:
      The world happy and the 23 city fans sad.... football won

  • Comment posted by see you next wednesday, today at 17:03

    Just goes to show - no team has a God given right to win every game.

    Well done, Wolves! Hilarious 😂

    • Reply posted by Estuary1971, today at 17:06

      Estuary1971 replied:
      Spot on! Since Manchester City has been winning silverware - of late... it is almost like they think they have some sort of entitlement - almost Americanised in some ways, grim!

  • Comment posted by Factoid, today at 17:01

    Games like today are the reason why we love the beautiful game.

    COYW

    • Reply posted by dt, today at 17:28

      dt replied:
      Congrats pal. Great result.