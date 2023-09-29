Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Wolves will be without suspended midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, while loanee Tommy Doyle is ineligible to face his parent club.

Otherwise, manager Gary O'Neil has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Bernardo Silva and John Stones are close to returning from respective leg and muscle issues, while Kevin de Bruyne remains City's only long-term absentee.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won the past six Premier League meetings, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three.

Wolves have won just four of their 22 games against City this century (D3, L15). Three of those four victories have come at Molineux.

Pep Guardiola's side won both games 3-0 last season, with Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scoring in their last trip to Molineux in September 2022.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton are seeking to end a run of four games without a win in all competitions (D1, L3).

They have lost five of their eight matches this season, drawing one and winning two.

Wolves could lose their opening three league fixtures at Molineux for just the third time, having previously done so in the fourth tier in 1986-87 and the 2021-22 Premier League.

Gary O'Neil's side have conceded 12 goals in six top-flight games this term; only Burnley and Sheffield United, with 13 and 17 respectively, have a worse record.

Wolves have failed to score in just one of their past 12 Premier League home matches, a 1-0 defeat to Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth side in February.

Pedro Neto has scored or set up a goal in each of his last four Premier League matches, with one goal and four assists.

Mario Lemina is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Manchester City