TEAM NEWS
Tottenham are hopeful that Brennan Johnson and James Maddison can recover from the hamstring and knee issues they sustained in the north London derby.
Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon have returned to training but are not in contention.
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit again after missing four games with a hamstring problem.
Jurgen Klopp says that Stefan Bajcetic has a minor calf issue and he will join Thiago on the sidelines.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Tottenham's 4-1 win at Wembley in October 2017 is their only triumph in the 23 most recent meetings in all competitions.
- The Reds are undefeated at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, winning three and drawing one of their four visits.
- Liverpool have scored in 17 successive games against Spurs in all competitions since Jurgen Klopp's first match in charge ended in a goalless Premier League draw at White Hart Lane in October 2015.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham are vying to go seven games unbeaten from the start a Premier League campaign for just the third time, after 12 games without defeat in 2016-17 and seven last season.
- Spurs could score at least twice in each of their opening seven league matches. On the two previous occasions they achieved this - an 11-game run in the 1960-61 top-flight and a seven-match spell in the 1919-20 second tier - they went on to win the title.
- Tottenham have claimed eight points from losing positions this season, bettered only by Liverpool's tally of nine.
- Ange Postecoglou is unbeaten in all 40 league home matches in charge of Celtic and Spurs, winning 35 and drawing five of those fixtures.
- Son Heung-min has scored in each of his previous three Premier League appearances against Liverpool.
Liverpool
- Liverpool are on a 17-game unbeaten run in the Premier League dating back to April last year, winning 12 and drawing five.
- The Reds have earned seven consecutive victories in all competitions, scoring 20 goals but only keeping one clean sheet.
- Jurgen Klopp's side have conceded first in each of their past three away games but came back to win them all.
- Liverpool have dropped points in 10 of their past 14 league visits to London (W4, D7, L3).
- Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 15 goals in his past 12 Premier League appearances, scoring six and assisting nine.
- Salah is vying to become the first player to register an assist in six successive Premier League away games.