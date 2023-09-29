Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are hopeful that Brennan Johnson and James Maddison can recover from the hamstring and knee issues they sustained in the north London derby.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon have returned to training but are not in contention.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit again after missing four games with a hamstring problem.

Jurgen Klopp says that Stefan Bajcetic has a minor calf issue and he will join Thiago on the sidelines.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham's 4-1 win at Wembley in October 2017 is their only triumph in the 23 most recent meetings in all competitions.

The Reds are undefeated at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, winning three and drawing one of their four visits.

Liverpool have scored in 17 successive games against Spurs in all competitions since Jurgen Klopp's first match in charge ended in a goalless Premier League draw at White Hart Lane in October 2015.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are vying to go seven games unbeaten from the start a Premier League campaign for just the third time, after 12 games without defeat in 2016-17 and seven last season.

Spurs could score at least twice in each of their opening seven league matches. On the two previous occasions they achieved this - an 11-game run in the 1960-61 top-flight and a seven-match spell in the 1919-20 second tier - they went on to win the title.

Tottenham have claimed eight points from losing positions this season, bettered only by Liverpool's tally of nine.

Ange Postecoglou is unbeaten in all 40 league home matches in charge of Celtic and Spurs, winning 35 and drawing five of those fixtures.

Son Heung-min has scored in each of his previous three Premier League appearances against Liverpool.

Liverpool