TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth will make a late decision on the fitness of Dominic Solanke, who injured his ankle in midweek.

Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott and Emiliano Marcondes are still absent but fit-again summer signing Tyler Adams might make his league debut.

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and Fabio Vieira are all injury doubts for Arsenal.

They remain without Thomas Partey and long-term absentee Jurrien Timber.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth's 2-1 home win against Arsenal in January 2018 is their only victory in 12 Premier League meetings (D2, L9).

The Londoners have netted in each of those 12 encounters, scoring a total of 29 goals.

Bournemouth

The Cherries are without a victory in 10 Premier League fixtures (D3, L7), which is a club record and the longest current winless run in the division.

They could fail to win any of their opening seven league matches for the first time since an eight-game sequence in the third tier in 1994.

Bournemouth have scored just once at home in this season's Premier League - only Everton have a worse record.

Andoni Iraola's side have dropped eight points from winning positions in the current campaign, at least two more than any other Premier League side.

Dominic Solanke has been directly involved in nine goals in his past 14 league appearances, scoring five and assisting four.

The Cherries' last top-flight win without Solanke was 2-1 versus Aston Villa in February 2020, when he was an unused substitute.

Arsenal