Match ends, Aston Villa 6, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Ollie Watkins scored his second hat-trick of the season as Aston Villa delivered a ruthless display to thrash high-flying Brighton at Villa Park.
Watkins gave Unai Emery's side an early lead, finishing coolly into the left corner after Matty Cash had picked out the forward with a low cross.
The 27-year-old went close with a rasping drive that flew inches wide, before doubling his personal tally with a low shot inside Jason Steele's right-hand post.
Sharper to the ball and stronger in the challenge, Villa were all over Brighton and increased their lead just five minutes later when Moussa Diaby's scuffed shot deflected in off the unfortunate Pervis Estupinan.
Half-time substitute Ansu Fati pulled one back as Brighton improved after the restart, but Watkins' third of the game - a powerful drive that took a deflection off Adam Webster on its way in - ended the visitors' hopes of an unlikely comeback.
Watkins, who also scored three against Hibernian in Europa Conference League qualifying, is the first Villa player to net more than one hat-trick in a season since Andy Gray in 1976-77.
Late efforts from Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz were the icing on the cake for Villa, who move level on points with the Seagulls in the Premier League table.
- Follow live text and analysis from all of Saturday's Premier League games
- How did you rate Aston Villa's performance? Have your say here
- What did you make of Brighton's display? Send us your views here
Watkins at heart of scintillating display
Both these teams were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, Villa losing at 2-1 home to Everton and Brighton going down 1-0 at Chelsea.
That was Villa's first home defeat since February, but Emery's team delivered the perfect response as they repeatedly tore into the Seagulls, ruthlessly exposing the visitors' vulnerability on the counter-attack.
Watkins, who had scored just once in his past 12 league outings prior to last weekend's winner at Chelsea, was a constant threat and could have had a hat-trick in the first half - but sent a fierce effort agonisingly wide of the far post with the score still 1-0.
There was an element of fortune about the forward's third of the match, which struck Webster and looped high into the Brighton net, but it was no more than the former Brentford man deserved after a scintillating performance in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate.
The 27-year-old has now scored in each of his past four Premier League appearances against Brighton - only Sergio Aguero, Jamie Vardy and Phil Foden had previously found the net in four successive top-flight appearances against the Seagulls.
Ramsey added a fifth with a curling, right-footed shot from the corner of the penalty area, before Douglas Luiz pounced on a rebound from Watkins' saved effort to complete the rout deep into added time.
This was Villa's 10th home league win in a row - their best run since registering 13 home league victories in succession 40 years ago.
Nightmare afternoon for Seagulls
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi was linked with the Real Madrid manager's job in midweek but this was a sobering afternoon for his side, who could have taken an early lead through Estupinan but were second best from the moment Watkins broke the deadlock after 14 minutes.
The full-back poked into the arms of Emiliano Martinez after running on to Billy Gilmour's lofted through ball, but the chance proved to be the high point of a wretched afternoon for the visitors.
Brighton may feel aggrieved by Villa's second and third goals. Nicolo Zaniolo was in an offside position when the ball left Watkins' boot for 2-0, but the video assistant referee ruled the winger was not obstructing Steele's line of vision and the goal was given.
The home side's third was also allowed to stand after Solly March had been caught by the falling Douglas Luiz in the build-up, but the half-time scoreline did not flatter Emery's team in the slightest.
De Zerbi's half-time introduction of Fati, Joao Pedro and Tariq Lamptey paid immediate dividends as the Barcelona loanee bundled home his first goal for the club, but the effort failed to spark a second half revival as Villa went on to rub further salt into the visitors' wounds.
This was the first time Brighton conceded six goals in a single top-flight game - and the first time in any league match since a 6-0 defeat by West Ham in the Championship in April 2012.
Player of the match
WatkinsOllie Watkins
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
8.97
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number19Player nameDiabyAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
8.16
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number44Player nameKamaraAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number14Player nameP TorresAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number22Player nameZanioloAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number12Player nameDigneAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number1Player nameE MartínezAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number24Player nameDuránAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
7.11
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number9Player nameJoão PedroAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number22Player nameMitomaAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number7Player nameMarchAverage rating
4.16
- Squad number31Player nameAnsu FatiAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number41Player nameHinshelwoodAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number28Player nameFergusonAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number24Player nameAdingraAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number20Player nameBalebaAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number23Player nameSteeleAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number11Player nameGilmourAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number30Player nameEstupiñánAverage rating
3.63
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1E Martínez
- 2Cash
- 4KonsaBooked at 57mins
- 14P Torres
- 12DigneBooked at 32mins
- 44KamaraSubstituted forTielemansat 90'minutes
- 6Douglas LuizBooked at 7mins
- 7McGinn
- 19DiabySubstituted forDuránat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 57'minutes
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 3Diego Carlos
- 8Tielemans
- 9Traoré
- 16Chambers
- 17Lenglet
- 24Durán
- 25Olsen
- 32Dendoncker
- 41J Ramsey
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Steele
- 34Veltman
- 4Webster
- 5DunkBooked at 78mins
- 30EstupiñánSubstituted forLampteyat 45'minutes
- 41HinshelwoodSubstituted forBalebaat 87'minutes
- 11Gilmour
- 7MarchSubstituted forAdingraat 62'minutes
- 18WelbeckBooked at 39minsSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 45'minutes
- 22MitomaBooked at 84mins
- 28FergusonSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 1Verbruggen
- 2Lamptey
- 3dos Santos de Paulo
- 8Dahoud
- 9João Pedro
- 20Baleba
- 24Adingra
- 29van Hecke
- 31Ansu Fati
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 40,636
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 6, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 6, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by John McGinn.
Post update
Hand ball by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Booking
Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Matty Cash.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ollie Watkins with a headed pass.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. João Pedro tries a through ball, but Simon Adingra is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Baleba (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Youri Tielemans replaces Boubacar Kamara because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jacob Ramsey.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Baleba (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Billy Gilmour (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma with a headed pass.
Also, we’ve had Newcastle 5-1 Villa, Brighton 3-1 Newcastle and Villa 6-1 Brighton!
At least Brighton games aren’t boring!
Aston Villa FC: Thank you for so much light in these dark times. Thank you.
UTV
Also they are now playing mid week European games which effects the players and management team mentally and physically particularly if you lose.