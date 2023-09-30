Close menu
Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa6BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ollie Watkins scores hat-trick

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ollie Watkins scores his second of the game in Aston Villa's Premier League game at home to Brighton
Ollie Watkins' second of the game was awarded following a VAR check for a possible offside against Nicolo Zaniolo

Ollie Watkins scored his second hat-trick of the season as Aston Villa delivered a ruthless display to thrash high-flying Brighton at Villa Park.

Watkins gave Unai Emery's side an early lead, finishing coolly into the left corner after Matty Cash had picked out the forward with a low cross.

The 27-year-old went close with a rasping drive that flew inches wide, before doubling his personal tally with a low shot inside Jason Steele's right-hand post.

Sharper to the ball and stronger in the challenge, Villa were all over Brighton and increased their lead just five minutes later when Moussa Diaby's scuffed shot deflected in off the unfortunate Pervis Estupinan.

Half-time substitute Ansu Fati pulled one back as Brighton improved after the restart, but Watkins' third of the game - a powerful drive that took a deflection off Adam Webster on its way in - ended the visitors' hopes of an unlikely comeback.

Watkins, who also scored three against Hibernian in Europa Conference League qualifying, is the first Villa player to net more than one hat-trick in a season since Andy Gray in 1976-77.

Late efforts from Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz were the icing on the cake for Villa, who move level on points with the Seagulls in the Premier League table.

Watkins at heart of scintillating display

Both these teams were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, Villa losing at 2-1 home to Everton and Brighton going down 1-0 at Chelsea.

That was Villa's first home defeat since February, but Emery's team delivered the perfect response as they repeatedly tore into the Seagulls, ruthlessly exposing the visitors' vulnerability on the counter-attack.

Watkins, who had scored just once in his past 12 league outings prior to last weekend's winner at Chelsea, was a constant threat and could have had a hat-trick in the first half - but sent a fierce effort agonisingly wide of the far post with the score still 1-0.

There was an element of fortune about the forward's third of the match, which struck Webster and looped high into the Brighton net, but it was no more than the former Brentford man deserved after a scintillating performance in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate.

The 27-year-old has now scored in each of his past four Premier League appearances against Brighton - only Sergio Aguero, Jamie Vardy and Phil Foden had previously found the net in four successive top-flight appearances against the Seagulls.

Ramsey added a fifth with a curling, right-footed shot from the corner of the penalty area, before Douglas Luiz pounced on a rebound from Watkins' saved effort to complete the rout deep into added time.

This was Villa's 10th home league win in a row - their best run since registering 13 home league victories in succession 40 years ago.

Nightmare afternoon for Seagulls

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi was linked with the Real Madrid manager's job in midweek but this was a sobering afternoon for his side, who could have taken an early lead through Estupinan but were second best from the moment Watkins broke the deadlock after 14 minutes.

The full-back poked into the arms of Emiliano Martinez after running on to Billy Gilmour's lofted through ball, but the chance proved to be the high point of a wretched afternoon for the visitors.

Brighton may feel aggrieved by Villa's second and third goals. Nicolo Zaniolo was in an offside position when the ball left Watkins' boot for 2-0, but the video assistant referee ruled the winger was not obstructing Steele's line of vision and the goal was given.

The home side's third was also allowed to stand after Solly March had been caught by the falling Douglas Luiz in the build-up, but the half-time scoreline did not flatter Emery's team in the slightest.

De Zerbi's half-time introduction of Fati, Joao Pedro and Tariq Lamptey paid immediate dividends as the Barcelona loanee bundled home his first goal for the club, but the effort failed to spark a second half revival as Villa went on to rub further salt into the visitors' wounds.

This was the first time Brighton conceded six goals in a single top-flight game - and the first time in any league match since a 6-0 defeat by West Ham in the Championship in April 2012.

Player of the match

WatkinsOllie Watkins

with an average of 8.97

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    8.97

  2. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    8.20

  3. Squad number19Player nameDiaby
    Average rating

    8.18

  4. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    8.16

  5. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    8.00

  6. Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    7.80

  7. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    7.74

  8. Squad number14Player nameP Torres
    Average rating

    7.71

  9. Squad number22Player nameZaniolo
    Average rating

    7.58

  10. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    7.56

  11. Squad number1Player nameE Martínez
    Average rating

    7.56

  12. Squad number24Player nameDurán
    Average rating

    7.22

  13. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    7.12

  14. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    7.11

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    4.58

  2. Squad number9Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    4.37

  3. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    4.32

  4. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    4.25

  5. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    4.16

  6. Squad number31Player nameAnsu Fati
    Average rating

    4.15

  7. Squad number41Player nameHinshelwood
    Average rating

    4.15

  8. Squad number28Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    4.15

  9. Squad number24Player nameAdingra
    Average rating

    4.05

  10. Squad number20Player nameBaleba
    Average rating

    4.03

  11. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    3.95

  12. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    3.90

  13. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    3.88

  14. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    3.80

  15. Squad number11Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    3.70

  16. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    3.63

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1E Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4KonsaBooked at 57mins
  • 14P Torres
  • 12DigneBooked at 32mins
  • 44KamaraSubstituted forTielemansat 90'minutes
  • 6Douglas LuizBooked at 7mins
  • 7McGinn
  • 19DiabySubstituted forDuránat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 57'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 3Diego Carlos
  • 8Tielemans
  • 9Traoré
  • 16Chambers
  • 17Lenglet
  • 24Durán
  • 25Olsen
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 41J Ramsey

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 34Veltman
  • 4Webster
  • 5DunkBooked at 78mins
  • 30EstupiñánSubstituted forLampteyat 45'minutes
  • 41HinshelwoodSubstituted forBalebaat 87'minutes
  • 11Gilmour
  • 7MarchSubstituted forAdingraat 62'minutes
  • 18WelbeckBooked at 39minsSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 45'minutes
  • 22MitomaBooked at 84mins
  • 28FergusonSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 1Verbruggen
  • 2Lamptey
  • 3dos Santos de Paulo
  • 8Dahoud
  • 9João Pedro
  • 20Baleba
  • 24Adingra
  • 29van Hecke
  • 31Ansu Fati
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
40,636

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 6, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 6, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa 6, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by John McGinn.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  6. Booking

    Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Matty Cash.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ollie Watkins with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. João Pedro tries a through ball, but Simon Adingra is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  13. Post update

    Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Baleba (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  15. Post update

    Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Youri Tielemans replaces Boubacar Kamara because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jacob Ramsey.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Baleba (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  19. Post update

    Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Gilmour (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma with a headed pass.

511 comments

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 14:34

    Mr Emery you are naughty....but I like you....

    • Reply posted by the football facts, today at 14:38

      the football facts replied:
      Shut that door!

  • Comment posted by Villa, today at 14:34

    Well done Aston Villa. From a Brighton and Hove Albion supporter.

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 14:44

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      Indeed. Roberto completely outmanaged today. His insistance of playing from the back....even when they can't.....drives me crazy.

  • Comment posted by Live and red, today at 14:37

    Wow, from being in the relegation position under Stevie G last year to playing for the European trophy and making solid 5-star performances like this in the PL. Simply, outstanding, hats off!

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 14:40

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Well that's what happens when you hire an actual manager, instead of some slippery fish who's only interested in his back pocket..........

  • Comment posted by valebarn, today at 14:35

    Blues fan in peace, very well played excellent result, I have many friends as Villa supporters including my wife. Again very well played.

    • Reply posted by Rotterdam82, today at 14:40

      Rotterdam82 replied:
      Decent comment mate. UTV.

  • Comment posted by Localist, today at 14:32

    Is this some kind of record with Brighton now 7 games into the season and all games have ended with one team scoring 1 and the other at least 3?!

    Also, we’ve had Newcastle 5-1 Villa, Brighton 3-1 Newcastle and Villa 6-1 Brighton!

    At least Brighton games aren’t boring!

    • Reply posted by mikes, today at 14:37

      mikes replied:
      Brighton won 3-1 (on Corners)...........

  • Comment posted by The King of Birmingham, today at 14:32

    And we’d been led to believe Emery was a cup manager. Like the other great Iberian managers, he’s all about winning games in the first 45 + 4 mins.

    Aston Villa FC: Thank you for so much light in these dark times. Thank you.

    • Reply posted by hari, today at 14:43

      hari replied:
      Emery is an excellent manager. Very underrated. Surprised Brighton got thumbed like this though.

  • Comment posted by Chocmeister, today at 14:43

    Got to love some silly comments about us. Just a crap day at the office today, with RDZ football it’s high risk and I definitely wish he hadn’t done it today, very well played villa. We’re not cocky nor arrogant and very proud of what we’ve achieved Villa a historic big club and now getting back to where they should be and hope u guys continue

    • Reply posted by KeepItHumble, today at 14:46

      KeepItHumble replied:
      At the start of the second half, I was getting pretty worried the comeback was on.

      One bad result shouldn’t define a season. We’ve quickly forgotten about the Newcastle 5-1

  • Comment posted by jim, today at 14:37

    So happy Radio 5 Live were only talking about Brighton before this game. UTV.

    • Reply posted by ABH, today at 14:52

      ABH replied:
      I think way too many conclusions have been drawn about Brighton based on a good last season and some results this, as if they have a magic formula, but fact is even top sides get turned over from time to time, and even lesser sides do over opponents

      they'll camp below CL spots until the formula wears off, they're no longer a baby, or they're taken over and spend, seen it all before

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 14:39

    Watkins outstanding, Mr Southgate thinking “Oh B&@£?$%s , how can I find a way not to pick him for England.
    UTV

    • Reply posted by SimonJS, today at 14:48

      SimonJS replied:
      He'll manage it somehow. The same way Konsa is invisible to him.

  • Comment posted by Rotterdam82, today at 14:36

    Cracking performance, just happy the good villa turned up. UTV.

    • Reply posted by Gareth J, today at 14:45

      Gareth J replied:
      Certainly a performance David Moyes will be looking closely at.

  • Comment posted by Nordic noir, today at 14:32

    Absolutely brilliant! Well done Villa

    • Reply posted by TerryTortoise, today at 14:59

      TerryTortoise replied:
      No. Not well done. They feel they deserve top 4. They need to reel they're necks in

  • Comment posted by James Pallister, today at 14:36

    Watkins banging on the England door

    • Reply posted by Atari Skywalker, today at 14:40

      Atari Skywalker replied:
      Only for Southgate to answer the door and say, “Look, Olly, you’re doing great. But form doesn’t matter these days. I have favorites that take priority. I have to pick Sterling, he’s scored at least 4 goals in the past 2 seasons.”

  • Comment posted by No No No, today at 14:38

    Brighton cannot keep selling their best players and expect to carry on as normal.
    Also they are now playing mid week European games which effects the players and management team mentally and physically particularly if you lose.

    • Reply posted by LordMagpie, today at 14:48

      LordMagpie replied:
      People said the same about Saints a few years ago. But at the end of the day you can't hold on to players that are trying to force a move to a richer club that will pay them more.

      Unless leagues get serious about FFP, it's going to always happen

  • Comment posted by liam, today at 14:32

    Brighton getting a reality check.