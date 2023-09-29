Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko will be assessed after he was forced off at half-time during Wednesday's League Cup win at Aston Villa.

Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli remain out.

Luton midfielder Ross Barkley is in contention to face his former club after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Tom Lockyer will also be assessed after undergoing a scan on an unspecified issue earlier this week.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first meeting between Everton and Luton since the Toffees won a League Cup tie at Kenilworth Road 1-0 in October 2007.

Luton are winless in their past six league games against Everton (D3, L3).

Luton's most recent top-flight away point came from a 1-1 draw versus Everton at Goodison Park in March 1992.

Everton

Everton scored more goals and earned more points in last weekend's 3-1 win at Brentford than in their opening five league fixtures combined.

They could register successive league victories for only the second time since the start of last season. They previously did so in September and October 2022 against West Ham and Southampton under former manager Frank Lampard.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche last enjoyed back-to-back league wins in February 2022, when his Burnley side defeated Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham.

Everton are vying to avoid becoming the first side in top-flight history to lose their opening four home fixtures without scoring.

The Blues can equal their longest home losing streak in the league from the beginning of a season: four in the 1958-59 top flight.

They have failed to score multiple goals in any of their past 16 Premier League home matches since a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in October 2022.

Everton are averaging 14.2 shots per game in the Premier League this season (85 in six games), their highest average in a season since 2013-14 under Roberto Martinez (14.8). Last season, they were averaging 11.3 per game.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in back-to-back matches in all competitions for the first time since May 2022.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored seven goals in his last 16 Premier League appearances - he is Everton's top scorer since Dyche was appointed.

Six of Doucoure's goals have come in his last eight top-flight away games.

Luton