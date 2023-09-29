Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is fit despite playing only 45 minutes of their midweek Carabao Cup victory over Crystal Palace.

Lisandro Martinez is hoping to recover from a foot issue, while Sergio Reguilon, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen could all return after illness.

Crystal Palace forward Odsonne Edouard is struggling with a hamstring strain.

Dean Henderson and Jairo Riedewald both suffered injuries at Old Trafford and join an extensive injury list.

Roy Hodgson remains without the likes of Jefferson Lerma, Michael Olise and James Tomkins.

Manchester United are set to face Crystal Palace at home for the second time in five days, after a 3-0 League Cup triumph on Tuesday night .

The Red Devils are vying to win three consecutive home games against Palace in all competitions.

However, Palace are unbeaten in their previous three Premier League visits to Old Trafford under Roy Hodgson (W2, D1), winning the last two.

United have won just four of the past 10 top-flight meetings, drawing three and losing three.

Manchester United

Manchester United's league defeat by Brighton a fortnight ago brought an end to their 31-game unbeaten run at Old Trafford in all competitions.

The Red Devils could lose consecutive home league matches for the first time since defeats by Liverpool and Manchester City in October and November 2021.

Defeat would signal United's worst start to a league campaign for 34 years.

They are unbeaten in 15 Premier League home fixtures against London opposition, winning the last eight.

Marcus Rashford has scored just four times in his past 17 Premier League appearances, with all of those goals coming against London opposition.

Bruno Fernandes scored in both games against Palace last season.

