TEAM NEWS

Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes will be out for three months after injuring his toe last weekend.

Callum Wilson's hamstring tightness will be monitored, while Alexander Isak and Sven Botman are also doubts.

Dan Burn should be available despite recent illness and Bruno Guimaraes is expected to overcome an ankle issue.

Burnley midfielder Manuel Benson is set to miss out after being substituted against Salford City because of an ankle injury.

Lyle Foster completes a three-game ban, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson is doubtful with a muscle problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are vying to win five successive league games against Burnley for the first time since 1955.

The Clarets are winless in nine league matches away to the Magpies since beating them in the top flight in April 1976 courtesy of a Peter Noble goal.

However, the visitors did win an EFL Cup penalty shootout at St James' Park in August 2021 following a 0-0 draw.

Newcastle most recently hosted Burnley on 4 December 2021, when Callum Wilson's goal earned the home side their first win under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United

There have been 13 instances of teams scoring at least eight goals in a Premier League match but the only team to have lost their following game were Newcastle in September 1999; they defeated Sheffield Wednesday 8-0 before being beaten 3-2 at Leeds six days later.

The Magpies have scored 16 top-flight goals, their most at this stage of a season since netting 22 under Kevin Keegan in 1994.

They have kept back-to-back Premier League clean sheets, as many as in their previous 22 league fixtures, and have gone four successive matches without conceding in all competitions.

Newcastle's only defeats in 36 top-flight home games under Eddie Howe have come against Liverpool (three times), Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Magpies are unbeaten in each of their last 15 league matches versus newly promoted opposition, including all 12 since appointing Howe.

Kieran Trippier is one short of 400 career league appearances. That includes 170 for Burnley from 2011 to 2015.

Burnley