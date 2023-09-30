How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|3
|11
|16
|2
|St Mirren
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|6
|4
|14
|3
|Rangers
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|2
|7
|12
|4
|Motherwell
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|10
|5
|Hibernian
|6
|2
|1
|3
|11
|10
|1
|7
|6
|Hearts
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|3
|1
|7
|7
|Ross County
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|7
|8
|Kilmarnock
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|9
|Dundee
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|10
|Livingston
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|6
|11
|Aberdeen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|5
|12
|St Johnstone
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|10
|-8
|2
