Match ends, Rangers 1, Aberdeen 3.
Aberdeen stunned Rangers and intensified the pressure on manager Michael Beale with their first Scottish Premiership win at Ibrox in more than five years.
Following four straight wins in all competitions, the defeat is Beale's third league loss in seven games, which leaves the Govan side in third spot and seven points adrift of leaders Celtic.
The wasteful hosts, who were booed off again, passed up a flurry of clear-cut chances to race into a lead before Stefan Gartenmann capitalised on poor defending to slide in his first Aberdeen goal from a Leighton Clarkson corner.
Gartenmann's opener appeared to rock Rangers, who fell two behind in the second half when Jamie McGrath drilled in shortly after Bojan Miovski headed off the left-hand post from close range.
Abdallah Sima's tap-in offered a brief lifeline to the home side, who had their woes compounded by former Aberdeen forward Scott Wright's dismissal, before Jack MacKenzie's rebounded effort in off the crossbar restored the visitors' two-goal lead late on.
Aberdeen's victory, the first at Ibrox by any Scottish side other than Celtic since March 2020, moves them up to seventh.
Had Cyriel Dessers converted two glorious early chances - one lofted over and another saved superbly by Kelle Roos - in addition to close-range headers from Sima and Jose Cifuentes, it might have been a comfortable Rangers win.
But a lack of clinical edge has been the script of the Ibrox club's season so far, as has cheap defending which was on show again when the home defence was caught sleeping for Gartenmann's opener.
That goal sucked belief out of Beale's men, who failed to clear from a flurry of Aberdeen efforts before McGrath rifled in following a stunning Jack Butland save.
And it was a similar story for MacKenzie's third as another outstanding Butland stop from Jonny Hayes counted for nothing, with the Aberdeen wing-back crashing in on the rebound via a kiss off the underside of the crossbar.
Player of the match - Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)
Can Beale survive latest defeat? - analysis
Given the reaction from the remaining Ibrox support at full time, there will now be questions about whether Beale can survive this latest defeat.
Previous Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst exited while nine points behind Celtic after 15 games. Beale is currently seven adrift after seven.
The Rangers boss is currently hampered by injuries to key first-team regulars, but the fact that the absences of Kemar Roofe and Rabbi Matondo are seriously impacting his side probably highlights the failings in his summer recruitment.
In James Tavernier, Beale has the best chance creator in the league at his disposal, but his new-look attack continue to fail to make the most of the openings that fall their way. An xG of 2.71 compared to Aberdeen's 1.62 only emphasises this.
A lack of discipline from the hosts, which included two second-half bookings in the space of 16 minutes for Wright, also does not bode well for the under-pressure Rangers manager.
As for Aberdeen, Barry Robson appears to have found a formula that can stifle high-calibre opponents while getting the best out of his attack.
The starting line-up he named at Ibrox was the same one that started in Frankfurt last week, which was another hugely encouraging display despite defeat in Germany.
With back-to-back home games against St Johnstone and Dundee to come, the Pittodrie side can look to properly kick their domestic campaign into life.
What they said
Rangers manager Michael Beale: "It was a horrible result. We started the game well. We had three or four big chances to go in front, then we get caught on a set play we don't do well enough with.
"It's not good enough for me, the players or anyone at the club. Rightly, the criticism will be justified. We thought we had turned a corner.
"I haven't spoken to anyone [about my future]. We'll see what happens. Everyone realises where we are needs to be better."
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "We're really pleased with the three points to take us up the table. I won't get carried away, but I think we learned from the Eintracht Frankfurt game and we've grown since then.
"Structurally, we were good. Tactically, we got it right. We had to frustrate them for 20-25 minutes and we did that. Then we started picking passes at the right time. We're starting to get to where we want to be."
What's next?
Both sides are in European action on Thursday, with Rangers travelling to Aris Limassol in the Europa League (17:45 BST) and Aberdeen hosting HJK Helsinki in the Conference League (20:00).
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Butland
- 2TavernierBooked at 50mins
- 6GoldsonBooked at 84mins
- 26Davies
- 3YilmazSubstituted forBarisicat 45'minutes
- 15Cifuentes
- 4Lundstram
- 8JackSubstituted forWrightat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 14Lammers
- 9DessersSubstituted forLovelaceat 84'minutes
- 19Sima
Substitutes
- 5Souttar
- 21Sterling
- 23Wright
- 27Balogun
- 28McCrorie
- 31Barisic
- 64Rice
- 65Lovelace
- 93McKinnon
Aberdeen
Formation 5-4-1
- 24Roos
- 2Devlin
- 6Gartenmann
- 33Rubezic
- 5JensenBooked at 72minsSubstituted forMacDonaldat 90+4'minutes
- 3MacKenzie
- 21PolvaraSubstituted forHayesat 80'minutes
- 4Shinnie
- 10ClarksonSubstituted forBarronat 84'minutes
- 7McGrath
- 9MiovskiSubstituted forHenriques de Barros Lopesat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Barron
- 11Henriques de Barros Lopes
- 14Guèye
- 17Hayes
- 19Sokler
- 23Duncan
- 27MacDonald
- 28Milne
- 31Doohan
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 49,959
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Aberdeen 3.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Kelle Roos (Aberdeen).
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdallah Sima (Rangers) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Slobodan Rubezic.
Post update
Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).
Post update
Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).
Post update
Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kelle Roos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdallah Sima (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Angus MacDonald replaces Richard Jensen because of an injury.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Richard Jensen (Aberdeen).
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Stefan Gartenmann.
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdallah Sima (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Ben Davies (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Duk (Aberdeen).
Player of the match
ShinnieGraeme Shinnie
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameButlandAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number19Player nameSimaAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number8Player nameJackAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number65Player nameLovelaceAverage rating
3.41
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
3.33
- Squad number15Player nameCifuentesAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number14Player nameLammersAverage rating
3.30
- Squad number3Player nameYilmazAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
3.21
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
2.89
- Squad number9Player nameDessersAverage rating
2.88
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
2.65
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameShinnieAverage rating
9.06
- Squad number6Player nameGartenmannAverage rating
9.02
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
8.95
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
8.87
- Squad number7Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
8.84
- Squad number10Player nameClarksonAverage rating
8.80
- Squad number5Player nameJensenAverage rating
8.80
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
8.80
- Squad number33Player nameRubezicAverage rating
8.71
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
8.69
- Squad number21Player namePolvaraAverage rating
8.64
- Squad number11Player nameDukAverage rating
8.55
- Squad number8Player nameBarronAverage rating
8.48
- Squad number27Player nameMacDonaldAverage rating
8.46
- Squad number24Player nameRoosAverage rating
8.44