Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1CelticCeltic2

Motherwell 1-2 Celtic: Matt O'Riley's winner moves Scottish Premiership leaders further clear

By Martin DowdenBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell v Celtic
Luis Palma's goal appeared to have given Celtic victory, but instead unleashed a chaotic final few minutes

Matt O'Riley scored a 97th-minute winner in the most dramatic of Scottish Premiership finales to give Celtic victory over a Motherwell side who thought they had salvaged a late point.

After 87 minutes without a goal at Fir Park, Celtic substitute Luis Palma whipped a dangerous cross across goal, which ended up finding the corner of the net after Dan Casey blocked goalkeeper Liam Kelly's line of sight.

Rather than securing the win, though, Palma's opener ended up setting off a sequence of chaos.

Motherwell equalised after 95 minutes when Blair Spittal gathered inside the box, shuffled the ball onto his right foot and drilled a shot right into the corner to send the home crowd wild.

Those celebrations were cut short, though, when Celtic broke forward and O'Riley arrived at the back post to net an incredible winner for the visitors and their jubilant supporters.

The late blow was cruel on Stuart Kettlewell's Motherwell, who put so much into the game but were increasingly forced back until they ultimately paid the price.

The visitors dominated possession throughout but it was Harry Paton who had the best chance of the opening half when quick thinking from a free-kick released him, only for the deputising Scott Bain to save with a foot.

The game opened up after half-time and Lennon Miller thought he had bundled home the opener for the home side after Bevis Mugabi rose with Bain, but a VAR check concluded the defender had strayed offside.

Celtic continued to probe a well-drilled defence and looked certain to score when Greg Taylor fed Daizen Maeda, but he got it all wrong and tamely shot over the bar.

They nearly paid dearly when Spittal drilled one low towards the far post but Bain, in for the suspended Joe Hart, strained out a leg to block the ball to safety.

The visitors increasingly pushed forward and eventually got their reward in what was an utterly compelling final few minutes.

Motherwell will feel they more than merited something, after failing to take any points from their two previous impressive performances. For Celtic, this was a quite incredible outcome. Brendan Rodgers' men never give in and were rewarded for that.

Player of the match - Matt O'Riley (Celtic)

Matt O'Riley of Celtic
Any number of Motherwell's players merited a mention in another impressive overall display, but O'Riley takes the plaudits for making the crucial contribution at the vital moment

Pain for Motherwell as resilient Celtic deliver again - analysis

Where do you start? What an incredible finale and outcome for the champions. Just when you thought they would drop points they responded. And again, after conceding that injury-time leveller.

Talk about resilience and determination. It's no fluke either. They simply never settled for anything other than the points and once again found a way with seconds to spare.

Some questioned the decision to replace the subdued Kyogo Furuhashi but ultimately Celtic delivered another win at another challenging environment. It may be one they look back on as a key moment.

For Motherwell, this script feels familiar. Once again, they performed admirably. Once again, they leave with nothing. It must feel so painful, particularly given how late they equalised after just falling behind.

So many positives for Stuart Kettlewell, but it may take a little time to get over the nature of this defeat.

What's next?

Motherwell travel to Livingston on league business on Saturday (15:00 BST) while Celtic return to Champions League action as they host Lazio on Wednesday (20:00 BST).

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 5Mugabi
  • 15Casey
  • 2O'DonnellBooked at 54minsSubstituted forSouaréat 70'minutes
  • 38MillerSubstituted forWilkinsonat 89'minutes
  • 12Paton
  • 22SpencerBooked at 90mins
  • 8SlatteryBooked at 10minsSubstituted forZdravkovskiat 89'minutes
  • 14BairSubstituted forShawat 70'minutes
  • 7Spittal

Substitutes

  • 3Gent
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17Zdravkovski
  • 18Shaw
  • 20Blaney
  • 39Ross
  • 42Ross
  • 77Souaré
  • 99Wilkinson

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 29Bain
  • 2Johnston
  • 4LagerbielkeSubstituted forPhillipsat 62'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 5Scales
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'Riley
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forTurnbullat 76'minutes
  • 13YangSubstituted forForrestat 45'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 76'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forPalmaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Phillips
  • 7Palma
  • 14Turnbull
  • 15Holm
  • 19Oh
  • 24Iwata
  • 31Siegrist
  • 49Forrest
  • 56Ralston
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home10
Away24
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 1, Celtic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Celtic 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Liam Scales.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 1, Celtic 2. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor with a cross.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 1, Celtic 1. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dan Casey.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Luis Palma.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Greg Taylor (Celtic).

  9. Booking

    Brodie Spencer (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Brodie Spencer (Motherwell).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dan Casey (Motherwell) header from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).

  14. Post update

    Davor Zdravkovski (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Davor Zdravkovski replaces Callum Slattery.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Conor Wilkinson replaces Lennon Miller.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 0, Celtic 1. Luis Palma (Celtic) right footed shot from long range on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Palma.

  19. Booking

    Nathaniel Phillips (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Phillips (Celtic).

Player of the match

O'RileyMatt O'Riley

with an average of 7.62

Motherwell

  1. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    5.89

  2. Squad number12Player namePaton
    Average rating

    5.78

  3. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    5.72

  4. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.68

  5. Squad number38Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    5.65

  6. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    5.61

  7. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    5.60

  8. Squad number15Player nameCasey
    Average rating

    5.44

  9. Squad number14Player nameBair
    Average rating

    5.39

  10. Squad number22Player nameSpencer
    Average rating

    5.38

  11. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.38

  12. Squad number99Player nameWilkinson
    Average rating

    5.18

  13. Squad number17Player nameZdravkovski
    Average rating

    5.12

  14. Squad number77Player nameSouaré
    Average rating

    5.05

  15. Squad number18Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    5.02

Celtic

  1. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    7.62

  2. Squad number7Player namePalma
    Average rating

    7.12

  3. Squad number5Player nameScales
    Average rating

    7.10

  4. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.06

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.90

  6. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    6.72

  7. Squad number29Player nameBain
    Average rating

    6.62

  8. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.53

  9. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.48

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    6.45

  11. Squad number4Player nameLagerbielke
    Average rating

    6.19

  12. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    6.16

  13. Squad number6Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.08

  14. Squad number13Player nameYang Hyun-Jun
    Average rating

    6.05

  15. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.00

  16. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu
    Average rating

    5.97

