Match ends, Motherwell 1, Celtic 2.
Matt O'Riley scored a 97th-minute winner in the most dramatic of Scottish Premiership finales to give Celtic victory over a Motherwell side who thought they had salvaged a late point.
After 87 minutes without a goal at Fir Park, Celtic substitute Luis Palma whipped a dangerous cross across goal, which ended up finding the corner of the net after Dan Casey blocked goalkeeper Liam Kelly's line of sight.
Rather than securing the win, though, Palma's opener ended up setting off a sequence of chaos.
Motherwell equalised after 95 minutes when Blair Spittal gathered inside the box, shuffled the ball onto his right foot and drilled a shot right into the corner to send the home crowd wild.
Those celebrations were cut short, though, when Celtic broke forward and O'Riley arrived at the back post to net an incredible winner for the visitors and their jubilant supporters.
The late blow was cruel on Stuart Kettlewell's Motherwell, who put so much into the game but were increasingly forced back until they ultimately paid the price.
The visitors dominated possession throughout but it was Harry Paton who had the best chance of the opening half when quick thinking from a free-kick released him, only for the deputising Scott Bain to save with a foot.
The game opened up after half-time and Lennon Miller thought he had bundled home the opener for the home side after Bevis Mugabi rose with Bain, but a VAR check concluded the defender had strayed offside.
Celtic continued to probe a well-drilled defence and looked certain to score when Greg Taylor fed Daizen Maeda, but he got it all wrong and tamely shot over the bar.
They nearly paid dearly when Spittal drilled one low towards the far post but Bain, in for the suspended Joe Hart, strained out a leg to block the ball to safety.
The visitors increasingly pushed forward and eventually got their reward in what was an utterly compelling final few minutes.
Motherwell will feel they more than merited something, after failing to take any points from their two previous impressive performances. For Celtic, this was a quite incredible outcome. Brendan Rodgers' men never give in and were rewarded for that.
Player of the match - Matt O'Riley (Celtic)
Pain for Motherwell as resilient Celtic deliver again - analysis
Where do you start? What an incredible finale and outcome for the champions. Just when you thought they would drop points they responded. And again, after conceding that injury-time leveller.
Talk about resilience and determination. It's no fluke either. They simply never settled for anything other than the points and once again found a way with seconds to spare.
Some questioned the decision to replace the subdued Kyogo Furuhashi but ultimately Celtic delivered another win at another challenging environment. It may be one they look back on as a key moment.
For Motherwell, this script feels familiar. Once again, they performed admirably. Once again, they leave with nothing. It must feel so painful, particularly given how late they equalised after just falling behind.
So many positives for Stuart Kettlewell, but it may take a little time to get over the nature of this defeat.
What's next?
Motherwell travel to Livingston on league business on Saturday (15:00 BST) while Celtic return to Champions League action as they host Lazio on Wednesday (20:00 BST).
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 5Mugabi
- 15Casey
- 2O'DonnellBooked at 54minsSubstituted forSouaréat 70'minutes
- 38MillerSubstituted forWilkinsonat 89'minutes
- 12Paton
- 22SpencerBooked at 90mins
- 8SlatteryBooked at 10minsSubstituted forZdravkovskiat 89'minutes
- 14BairSubstituted forShawat 70'minutes
- 7Spittal
Substitutes
- 3Gent
- 13Oxborough
- 17Zdravkovski
- 18Shaw
- 20Blaney
- 39Ross
- 42Ross
- 77Souaré
- 99Wilkinson
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 29Bain
- 2Johnston
- 4LagerbielkeSubstituted forPhillipsat 62'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 5Scales
- 3Taylor
- 33O'Riley
- 42McGregor
- 41HatateSubstituted forTurnbullat 76'minutes
- 13YangSubstituted forForrestat 45'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 76'minutes
- 38MaedaSubstituted forPalmaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Phillips
- 7Palma
- 14Turnbull
- 15Holm
- 19Oh
- 24Iwata
- 31Siegrist
- 49Forrest
- 56Ralston
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Celtic 2.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Liam Scales.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 1, Celtic 2. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 1, Celtic 1. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dan Casey.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Luis Palma.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Greg Taylor (Celtic).
Booking
Brodie Spencer (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Brodie Spencer (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Dan Casey (Motherwell) header from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).
Post update
Davor Zdravkovski (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Davor Zdravkovski replaces Callum Slattery.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Conor Wilkinson replaces Lennon Miller.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 0, Celtic 1. Luis Palma (Celtic) right footed shot from long range on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Palma.
Booking
Nathaniel Phillips (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Nathaniel Phillips (Celtic).
Player of the match
O'RileyMatt O'Riley
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number12Player namePatonAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number38Player nameMillerAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number15Player nameCaseyAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number14Player nameBairAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number22Player nameSpencerAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number99Player nameWilkinsonAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number17Player nameZdravkovskiAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number77Player nameSouaréAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number18Player nameShawAverage rating
5.02
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number7Player namePalmaAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number5Player nameScalesAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number2Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number29Player nameBainAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number4Player nameLagerbielkeAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number6Player namePhillipsAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number13Player nameYang Hyun-JunAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-GyuAverage rating
5.97