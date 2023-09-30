Match ends, Ross County 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Alan Forrest's first goal of the season won Hearts three Scottish Premiership points as Steven Naismith's changes helped his side past a feeble Ross County.
A drab affair in Dingwall looked to be destined for deadlock before visiting substitutes combined when Alex Lowry's deep cross was headed home by Forrest.
After sealing a place in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup in midweek, the victory eases pressure on head coach Naismith after fan protests at recent games.
County, who barely threatened, drop to 11th, while Hearts jump to fourth in the division.
Although Hearts dominated possession from the off, both sides were devoid of quality in the final third.
The game looked to be one instantly wiped from the minds of all those who had watched on, until Naismith turned to his bench in search of a spark.
Forrest's impact was nearly instant as both he and Kenneth Vargas' simultaneous slides failed to turn home a drilled Stephen Kingsley ball across the face of goal.
But Lowry's curled ball towards the back post floated onto the head of the stealthy Forrest, flicking the ball beyond Ross Laidlaw to awaken the travelling support.
The most troubling of County's resigned huffing and puffing came when Eamonn Brophy volleyed over to ensure the points would be heading to the capital.
Player of the match - Alan Forrest (Hearts)
Naismith signals change in worrying week for County - analysis
It hasn't been as easy time of it for Naismith since he took up the reins permanently at Tynecastle this season.
Whether you count the pre-European exit era with Frankie McAvoy as the face or not, almost all of those in positions of power have felt the wrath of discontent from Hearts fans.
After they showed their spirit with a last gasp win on Wednesday to seal a Hampden trip, Naismith's personnel changes were the difference when his side may previously have trundled to another deflating draw.
Meanwhile, all the promise that poured from County's start to the season seems to be seeping away at an alarming rate.
Winless in four in all competitions, the hosts mustered just one shot on target all afternoon and registered a xG of just 0.33.
Malky Mackay's task is now to change the mood in the Highlands after three painful defeats in six days.
What they said
Hearts head coach Steven Naismith: "Good win. I thought for a lot of the game we were comfortable without that urgency in attack. Defensively, we were very sound.
"We did a professional job and it's one that gives us confidence. The guys who are on the bench, I consistently say to them that everyone will have a chance to make an impact on the team. I think we've shown that this week."
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I'm disappointed. It was a good game and tactically good game from both. I thought we were worthy of draw. We've got to take our chances and keep the ball out the net.
"We've started well this season but it's been a tough week with results. We just need to dust ourselves done. We need to work hard, that's the order of business."
What's next?
County travel to Dundee next Saturday, while Hearts have the small matter of the Edinburgh derby as Nick Montgomery makes his first trip to Tynecastle as Hibs manager (both 15:00 BST).
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Laidlaw
- 35Nightingale
- 5Baldwin
- 42Leak
- 4BrownSubstituted forHendersonat 85'minutes
- 7TurnerBooked at 29minsSubstituted forAllardiceat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 2RandallBooked at 18mins
- 3Purrington
- 25SamuelSubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes
- 26WhiteSubstituted forBrophyat 45'minutes
- 10DhandaSubstituted forLoturiat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Allardice
- 14Loturi
- 15Murray
- 16Harmon
- 17Henderson
- 18High
- 21Munro
- 27Brophy
- 30Smith
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 21Sibbick
- 2Kent
- 15Rowles
- 3Kingsley
- 29OffiahBooked at 32minsSubstituted forForrestat 56'minutes
- 8Nieuwenhof
- 77VargasSubstituted forBoyceat 84'minutes
- 7GrantSubstituted forHallidayat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22DenholmSubstituted forLowryat 56'minutes
- 9Shankland
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 6Baningime
- 10Boyce
- 12McGovern
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 25Tait
- 35Kirk
- 51Lowry
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Booking
Scott Allardice (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Allardice (Ross County).
Post update
Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Allardice (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Randall (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Simon Murray (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Calem Nieuwenhof (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Eamonn Brophy (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Lowry (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Boyce.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Jay Henderson replaces James Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Liam Boyce replaces Kenneth Vargas.
Post update
Kenneth Vargas (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).
Player of the match
LowryAlex Lowry
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number6Player nameAllardiceAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number4Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number42Player nameLeakAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number7Player nameTurnerAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number3Player namePurringtonAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number25Player nameSamuelAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number27Player nameBrophyAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number35Player nameNightingaleAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number17Player nameHendersonAverage rating
3.64
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number51Player nameLowryAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number8Player nameNieuwenhofAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number77Player nameVargasAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number7Player nameGrantAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number22Player nameDenholmAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number29Player nameOffiahAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number2Player nameKentAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
5.70