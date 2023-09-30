Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hearts saw off a weak County in Dingwall

Alan Forrest's first goal of the season won Hearts three Scottish Premiership points as Steven Naismith's changes helped his side past a feeble Ross County.

A drab affair in Dingwall looked to be destined for deadlock before visiting substitutes combined when Alex Lowry's deep cross was headed home by Forrest.

After sealing a place in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup in midweek, the victory eases pressure on head coach Naismith after fan protests at recent games.

County, who barely threatened, drop to 11th, while Hearts jump to fourth in the division.

Although Hearts dominated possession from the off, both sides were devoid of quality in the final third.

The game looked to be one instantly wiped from the minds of all those who had watched on, until Naismith turned to his bench in search of a spark.

Forrest's impact was nearly instant as both he and Kenneth Vargas' simultaneous slides failed to turn home a drilled Stephen Kingsley ball across the face of goal.

But Lowry's curled ball towards the back post floated onto the head of the stealthy Forrest, flicking the ball beyond Ross Laidlaw to awaken the travelling support.

The most troubling of County's resigned huffing and puffing came when Eamonn Brophy volleyed over to ensure the points would be heading to the capital.

Player of the match - Alan Forrest (Hearts)

Forrest showed his worth in adding life to a previously limp Hearts attack

Naismith signals change in worrying week for County - analysis

It hasn't been as easy time of it for Naismith since he took up the reins permanently at Tynecastle this season.

Whether you count the pre-European exit era with Frankie McAvoy as the face or not, almost all of those in positions of power have felt the wrath of discontent from Hearts fans.

After they showed their spirit with a last gasp win on Wednesday to seal a Hampden trip, Naismith's personnel changes were the difference when his side may previously have trundled to another deflating draw.

Meanwhile, all the promise that poured from County's start to the season seems to be seeping away at an alarming rate.

Winless in four in all competitions, the hosts mustered just one shot on target all afternoon and registered a xG of just 0.33.

Malky Mackay's task is now to change the mood in the Highlands after three painful defeats in six days.

What they said

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith: "Good win. I thought for a lot of the game we were comfortable without that urgency in attack. Defensively, we were very sound.

"We did a professional job and it's one that gives us confidence. The guys who are on the bench, I consistently say to them that everyone will have a chance to make an impact on the team. I think we've shown that this week."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I'm disappointed. It was a good game and tactically good game from both. I thought we were worthy of draw. We've got to take our chances and keep the ball out the net.

"We've started well this season but it's been a tough week with results. We just need to dust ourselves done. We need to work hard, that's the order of business."

What's next?

County travel to Dundee next Saturday, while Hearts have the small matter of the Edinburgh derby as Nick Montgomery makes his first trip to Tynecastle as Hibs manager (both 15:00 BST).

