Hibernian lacked a clinical edge as they could only muster a goalless Scottish Premiership draw against a Trevor Carson-inspired Dundee.
The hosts dominated at Easter Road, launching cross after cross into the Dundee box, but Carson repelled everything that came his way.
Tony Docherty's side came close themselves, and almost stole all three points when a late counter attack ended with an Owen Beck volley, but David Marshall saved.
New Hibs manager Nick Montgomery remains unbeaten in his four games in charge, with two draws and two wins, although his side drop down to sixth in the table.
Dundee remain ninth, four points ahead of 12th-placed St Johnstone.
Sometimes, goalless draws can be sleepy, soporific affairs with chances few and far between. But this was not one of those.
Hibs pounded on the door with both Dylan Vente and Joe Newell both forcing good saves from Carson in the first-half. The best chances, however, fell to Hibs' returning skipper Paul Hanlon - making his first start under the new manager.
Three times the ball was crossed onto his forehead, and three times Carson got down low to deny the captain.
The usual suspects stepped forward in the second-half. Martin Boyle and Christian Doidge had efforts on target, but all were batted away by Carson.
Dundee themselves offered some threat. Zak Rudden had an early header well saved by Marshall, before Beck almost snatched victory with his volley.
Player of the match - Trevor Carson (Dundee)
Dogged Dundee hold on as Hibs draw blank - analysis
Some stats to throw your way - 1.88 XG. 23 shots. 20 of them inside the box. 31 crosses. 14 corners. 0 goals.
Despite Carson's heroics, Hibs really should have found a way to score. As the above numbers show, they clearly created enough, but lacked quality and composure in the final third.
The good news for Hibs fans is that this isn't a routine occurrence. They only team they've failed to score against this season is Aston Villa.
As for Dundee, grinding out a draw and winning a point - and this was a point well-won - will give them huge confidence. They'll need to do it plenty more times this season.
They almost stole a win at the end, which would have been a first at Easter Road since October 2001. They weren't far off.
What they said
Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery: "A really frustrating afternoon. We deserved to win - 23 shots, 10 on target. Their keeper dropped on everything.
"It was one of those games, it wouldn't drop for us in the box. But I'm really proud of the boys. It's been a big week, they've kept going. Sometimes you need a bit of luck. Stats show we should've won - but stats don't win games."
Dundee manager Tony Docherty: "That was a fantastic game of football. We were outstanding today. The players did everything I asked of them - we almost had the cherry on the cake with Owen Beck's chance.
"If that goes either side of David Marshall, it's a perfect performance. I couldn't be more proud of my players. We did everything to the letter. 1-0 would've been a perfect day."
What's next?
Hibs visit Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the season next Saturday, while Dundee host Ross County the same day (both 15:00 BST).
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Marshall
- 2Miller
- 5Fish
- 4Hanlon
- 16StevensonSubstituted forObitaat 62'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 10Boyle
- 14Jeggo
- 11Newell
- 7Youan
- 9VenteSubstituted forDoidgeat 62'minutes
- 19Le FondreSubstituted forda Veiga Vieira Tavaresat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Levitt
- 21Obita
- 23Doidge
- 25Boruc
- 28Delferrière
- 29da Veiga Vieira Tavares
- 32Campbell
- 33Bushiri
- 49Whittaker
Dundee
Formation 5-3-2
- 31Carson
- 2KerrBooked at 78mins
- 29Portales
- 5Shaughnessy
- 12LamieBooked at 25mins
- 3BeckBooked at 45mins
- 10CameronSubstituted forHowleyat 88'minutes
- 23BoatengBooked at 71mins
- 17McCowan
- 20RuddenSubstituted forRobertsonat 82'minutes
- 9Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 11Pineda
- 14Ashcroft
- 16Robinson
- 19Robertson
- 21Howley
- 25Donnelly
- 28Sylla
- 32Lewis
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 16,793
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 0, Dundee 0.
Post update
Dangerous play by Jordan Obita (Hibernian).
Post update
Amadou Bakayoko (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jair Tavares (Hibernian).
Post update
Ryan Howley (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Élie Youan with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Owen Beck (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Howley.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Ryan Howley replaces Lyall Cameron.
Post update
Jair Tavares (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Miller (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jimmy Jeggo (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Élie Youan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Finlay Robertson replaces Zak Rudden.
Booking
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Jordan Obita (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jordan Obita (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).
Player of the match
CarsonTrevor Carson
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number9Player nameVenteAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number10Player nameBoyleAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number14Player nameJeggoAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number19Player nameLe FondreAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number5Player nameFishAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number7Player nameYouanAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number2Player nameMillerAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number23Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number21Player nameObitaAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number29Player nameJair TavaresAverage rating
5.56
Dundee
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameCarsonAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number3Player nameBeckAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number19Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number23Player nameBoatengAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number21Player nameHowleyAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number29Player namePortalesAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number5Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number20Player nameRuddenAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number10Player nameCameronAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number12Player nameLamieAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number9Player nameBakayokoAverage rating
6.20