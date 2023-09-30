Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian0DundeeDundee0

Hibernian 0-0 Dundee: Blunt hosts cannot find way past visitors

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Trevor Carson saves at close-range from Paul Hanlon
Trevor Carson made a series of stellar saves in the Dundee goal

Hibernian lacked a clinical edge as they could only muster a goalless Scottish Premiership draw against a Trevor Carson-inspired Dundee.

The hosts dominated at Easter Road, launching cross after cross into the Dundee box, but Carson repelled everything that came his way.

Tony Docherty's side came close themselves, and almost stole all three points when a late counter attack ended with an Owen Beck volley, but David Marshall saved.

New Hibs manager Nick Montgomery remains unbeaten in his four games in charge, with two draws and two wins, although his side drop down to sixth in the table.

Dundee remain ninth, four points ahead of 12th-placed St Johnstone.

Sometimes, goalless draws can be sleepy, soporific affairs with chances few and far between. But this was not one of those.

Hibs pounded on the door with both Dylan Vente and Joe Newell both forcing good saves from Carson in the first-half. The best chances, however, fell to Hibs' returning skipper Paul Hanlon - making his first start under the new manager.

Three times the ball was crossed onto his forehead, and three times Carson got down low to deny the captain.

The usual suspects stepped forward in the second-half. Martin Boyle and Christian Doidge had efforts on target, but all were batted away by Carson.

Dundee themselves offered some threat. Zak Rudden had an early header well saved by Marshall, before Beck almost snatched victory with his volley.

Player of the match - Trevor Carson (Dundee)

Carson saves from Dylan Vente
Rarely has a clean sheet been more well earned. Carson will be key in keeping Dundee up.

Dogged Dundee hold on as Hibs draw blank - analysis

Some stats to throw your way - 1.88 XG. 23 shots. 20 of them inside the box. 31 crosses. 14 corners. 0 goals.

Despite Carson's heroics, Hibs really should have found a way to score. As the above numbers show, they clearly created enough, but lacked quality and composure in the final third.

The good news for Hibs fans is that this isn't a routine occurrence. They only team they've failed to score against this season is Aston Villa.

As for Dundee, grinding out a draw and winning a point - and this was a point well-won - will give them huge confidence. They'll need to do it plenty more times this season.

They almost stole a win at the end, which would have been a first at Easter Road since October 2001. They weren't far off.

What they said

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery: "A really frustrating afternoon. We deserved to win - 23 shots, 10 on target. Their keeper dropped on everything.

"It was one of those games, it wouldn't drop for us in the box. But I'm really proud of the boys. It's been a big week, they've kept going. Sometimes you need a bit of luck. Stats show we should've won - but stats don't win games."

Dundee manager Tony Docherty: "That was a fantastic game of football. We were outstanding today. The players did everything I asked of them - we almost had the cherry on the cake with Owen Beck's chance.

"If that goes either side of David Marshall, it's a perfect performance. I couldn't be more proud of my players. We did everything to the letter. 1-0 would've been a perfect day."

What's next?

Hibs visit Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the season next Saturday, while Dundee host Ross County the same day (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marshall
  • 2Miller
  • 5Fish
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16StevensonSubstituted forObitaat 62'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 10Boyle
  • 14Jeggo
  • 11Newell
  • 7Youan
  • 9VenteSubstituted forDoidgeat 62'minutes
  • 19Le FondreSubstituted forda Veiga Vieira Tavaresat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Levitt
  • 21Obita
  • 23Doidge
  • 25Boruc
  • 28Delferrière
  • 29da Veiga Vieira Tavares
  • 32Campbell
  • 33Bushiri
  • 49Whittaker

Dundee

Formation 5-3-2

  • 31Carson
  • 2KerrBooked at 78mins
  • 29Portales
  • 5Shaughnessy
  • 12LamieBooked at 25mins
  • 3BeckBooked at 45mins
  • 10CameronSubstituted forHowleyat 88'minutes
  • 23BoatengBooked at 71mins
  • 17McCowan
  • 20RuddenSubstituted forRobertsonat 82'minutes
  • 9Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 11Pineda
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 16Robinson
  • 19Robertson
  • 21Howley
  • 25Donnelly
  • 28Sylla
  • 32Lewis
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
16,793

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home23
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home14
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 0, Dundee 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 0, Dundee 0.

  3. Post update

    Dangerous play by Jordan Obita (Hibernian).

  4. Post update

    Amadou Bakayoko (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jair Tavares (Hibernian).

  6. Post update

    Ryan Howley (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Élie Youan with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Owen Beck (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Howley.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Ryan Howley replaces Lyall Cameron.

  11. Post update

    Jair Tavares (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Miller (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jimmy Jeggo (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Élie Youan.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Finlay Robertson replaces Zak Rudden.

  17. Booking

    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Booking

    Jordan Obita (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Jordan Obita (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

Player of the match

CarsonTrevor Carson

with an average of 8.11

Hibernian

  1. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    7.86

  2. Squad number9Player nameVente
    Average rating

    7.42

  3. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    7.42

  4. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    7.37

  5. Squad number19Player nameLe Fondre
    Average rating

    7.30

  6. Squad number5Player nameFish
    Average rating

    7.29

  7. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    7.16

  8. Squad number7Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    7.15

  9. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    7.10

  10. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    6.98

  11. Squad number2Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    6.84

  12. Squad number23Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    6.39

  13. Squad number21Player nameObita
    Average rating

    6.04

  14. Squad number29Player nameJair Tavares
    Average rating

    5.56

Dundee

  1. Squad number31Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    8.11

  2. Squad number3Player nameBeck
    Average rating

    7.62

  3. Squad number19Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    7.24

  4. Squad number23Player nameBoateng
    Average rating

    7.04

  5. Squad number21Player nameHowley
    Average rating

    7.00

  6. Squad number29Player namePortales
    Average rating

    6.96

  7. Squad number5Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    6.92

  8. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    6.78

  9. Squad number20Player nameRudden
    Average rating

    6.71

  10. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    6.64

  11. Squad number10Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    6.58

  12. Squad number12Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    6.44

  13. Squad number9Player nameBakayoko
    Average rating

    6.20

