Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Trevor Carson made a series of stellar saves in the Dundee goal

Hibernian lacked a clinical edge as they could only muster a goalless Scottish Premiership draw against a Trevor Carson-inspired Dundee.

The hosts dominated at Easter Road, launching cross after cross into the Dundee box, but Carson repelled everything that came his way.

Tony Docherty's side came close themselves, and almost stole all three points when a late counter attack ended with an Owen Beck volley, but David Marshall saved.

New Hibs manager Nick Montgomery remains unbeaten in his four games in charge, with two draws and two wins, although his side drop down to sixth in the table.

Dundee remain ninth, four points ahead of 12th-placed St Johnstone.

Sometimes, goalless draws can be sleepy, soporific affairs with chances few and far between. But this was not one of those.

Hibs pounded on the door with both Dylan Vente and Joe Newell both forcing good saves from Carson in the first-half. The best chances, however, fell to Hibs' returning skipper Paul Hanlon - making his first start under the new manager.

Three times the ball was crossed onto his forehead, and three times Carson got down low to deny the captain.

The usual suspects stepped forward in the second-half. Martin Boyle and Christian Doidge had efforts on target, but all were batted away by Carson.

Dundee themselves offered some threat. Zak Rudden had an early header well saved by Marshall, before Beck almost snatched victory with his volley.

Player of the match - Trevor Carson (Dundee)

Rarely has a clean sheet been more well earned. Carson will be key in keeping Dundee up.

Dogged Dundee hold on as Hibs draw blank - analysis

Some stats to throw your way - 1.88 XG. 23 shots. 20 of them inside the box. 31 crosses. 14 corners. 0 goals.

Despite Carson's heroics, Hibs really should have found a way to score. As the above numbers show, they clearly created enough, but lacked quality and composure in the final third.

The good news for Hibs fans is that this isn't a routine occurrence. They only team they've failed to score against this season is Aston Villa.

As for Dundee, grinding out a draw and winning a point - and this was a point well-won - will give them huge confidence. They'll need to do it plenty more times this season.

They almost stole a win at the end, which would have been a first at Easter Road since October 2001. They weren't far off.

What they said

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery: "A really frustrating afternoon. We deserved to win - 23 shots, 10 on target. Their keeper dropped on everything.

"It was one of those games, it wouldn't drop for us in the box. But I'm really proud of the boys. It's been a big week, they've kept going. Sometimes you need a bit of luck. Stats show we should've won - but stats don't win games."

Dundee manager Tony Docherty: "That was a fantastic game of football. We were outstanding today. The players did everything I asked of them - we almost had the cherry on the cake with Owen Beck's chance.

"If that goes either side of David Marshall, it's a perfect performance. I couldn't be more proud of my players. We did everything to the letter. 1-0 would've been a perfect day."

What's next?

Hibs visit Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the season next Saturday, while Dundee host Ross County the same day (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Hibernian Formation 4-4-2 1 Marshall 2 Miller 5 Fish 4 Hanlon 16 Stevenson 10 Boyle 14 Jeggo 11 Newell 7 Youan 9 Vente 19 Le Fondre 1 Marshall

2 Miller

5 Fish

4 Hanlon

16 Stevenson Substituted for Obita at 62' minutes Booked at 78mins

10 Boyle

14 Jeggo

11 Newell

7 Youan

9 Vente Substituted for Doidge at 62' minutes

19 Le Fondre Substituted for da Veiga Vieira Tavares at 72' minutes Substitutes 6 Levitt

21 Obita

23 Doidge

25 Boruc

28 Delferrière

29 da Veiga Vieira Tavares

32 Campbell

33 Bushiri

49 Whittaker Dundee Formation 5-3-2 31 Carson 2 Kerr 29 Portales 5 Shaughnessy 12 Lamie 3 Beck 10 Cameron 23 Boateng 17 McCowan 20 Rudden 9 Bakayoko 31 Carson

2 Kerr Booked at 78mins

29 Portales

5 Shaughnessy

12 Lamie Booked at 25mins

3 Beck Booked at 45mins

10 Cameron Substituted for Howley at 88' minutes

23 Boateng Booked at 71mins

17 McCowan

20 Rudden Substituted for Robertson at 82' minutes

9 Bakayoko Substitutes 1 Legzdins

11 Pineda

14 Ashcroft

16 Robinson

19 Robertson

21 Howley

25 Donnelly

28 Sylla

32 Lewis Referee: John Beaton Attendance: 16,793 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Hibernian 0, Dundee 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Hibernian 0, Dundee 0. Post update Dangerous play by Jordan Obita (Hibernian). Post update Amadou Bakayoko (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Jair Tavares (Hibernian). Post update Ryan Howley (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Élie Youan with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Post update Attempt saved. Owen Beck (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Howley. Substitution Substitution, Dundee. Ryan Howley replaces Lyall Cameron. Post update Jair Tavares (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee). Post update Attempt missed. Lewis Miller (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Jimmy Jeggo (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Élie Youan. Post update Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Substitution Substitution, Dundee. Finlay Robertson replaces Zak Rudden. Booking Cammy Kerr (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Booking Jordan Obita (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card. Post update Jordan Obita (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward