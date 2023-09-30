Forest Green Rovers v Morecambe

Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00MorecambeMorecambe
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|9
|6
|2
|1
|19
|14
|5
|20
|2
|Gillingham
|9
|6
|0
|3
|8
|8
|0
|18
|3
|Mansfield
|9
|4
|5
|0
|16
|8
|8
|17
|4
|Crawley
|9
|5
|2
|2
|17
|17
|0
|17
|5
|Swindon
|8
|4
|4
|0
|24
|13
|11
|16
|6
|Crewe
|9
|4
|4
|1
|21
|14
|7
|16
|7
|Wrexham
|9
|4
|3
|2
|20
|20
|0
|15
|8
|Wimbledon
|9
|3
|5
|1
|15
|9
|6
|14
|9
|Stockport
|9
|4
|2
|3
|17
|12
|5
|14
|10
|MK Dons
|9
|4
|2
|3
|16
|15
|1
|14
|11
|Bradford
|9
|3
|4
|2
|10
|9
|1
|13
|12
|Accrington
|9
|4
|1
|4
|13
|13
|0
|13
|13
|Barrow
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|7
|1
|12
|14
|Morecambe
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|11
|15
|Newport
|9
|3
|2
|4
|17
|19
|-2
|11
|16
|Walsall
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|11
|17
|Grimsby
|9
|2
|4
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|10
|18
|Harrogate
|9
|3
|1
|5
|8
|11
|-3
|10
|19
|Doncaster
|9
|2
|2
|5
|9
|16
|-7
|8
|20
|Colchester
|8
|2
|1
|5
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|21
|Salford
|9
|2
|1
|6
|11
|16
|-5
|7
|22
|Forest Green
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|18
|-9
|7
|23
|Tranmere
|9
|2
|0
|7
|12
|15
|-3
|6
|24
|Sutton United
|9
|1
|1
|7
|12
|21
|-9
|4
Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack star in a gothic detective story set in Ireland
As the allies unearth the horrors of the Holocaust, the hunt begins for the highest-ranking Nazis
Follow Scotland’s only professional basketball team as they set out to break their trophy drought
Emilia Fox forensically re-examines the unsolved case with Britain's top criminologist
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.