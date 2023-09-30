Close menu
Championship
SouthamptonSouthampton12:30LeedsLeeds United
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium, England

Southampton v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 21Harwood-Bellis
  • 35Bednarek
  • 3Manning
  • 4Downes
  • 22Alcaraz
  • 16Smallbone
  • 20Sulemana
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 17S Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 6Holgate
  • 7Aribo
  • 10Adams
  • 14Bree
  • 18Mara
  • 23Edozie
  • 24Charles
  • 26Fraser

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 17Shackleton
  • 21Struijk
  • 6Cooper
  • 25Byram
  • 4Ampadu
  • 8Kamara
  • 20James
  • 7Piroe
  • 10Summerville
  • 24Rutter

Substitutes

  • 2Ayling
  • 9Bamford
  • 12Anthony
  • 14Rodon
  • 22Gray
  • 27Poveda
  • 28Darlow
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 44Gruev
Referee:
John Brooks

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester8701145921
2Ipswich87011710721
3Preston8620136720
4Sunderland95131881016
5Hull8431138515
6Leeds8341137613
7Cardiff84131412213
8Norwich84131716113
9Bristol City833297212
10Birmingham833287112
11Millwall832378-111
12Plymouth83141613310
13West Brom82421211110
14Blackburn83141216-410
15Southampton83141219-710
16Watford8233111019
17Huddersfield8233913-49
18Coventry8152121118
19QPR8224712-58
20Stoke8215812-47
21Swansea81341012-26
22Middlesbrough8125715-85
23Rotherham8125817-95
24Sheff Wed9027517-122
View full Championship table

