Chelsea sealed the 2022-23 WSL title on the final day, winning away to relegated Reading

The Women's Super League returns for the 2023-24 season on 1 October with women's football in England continuing to grow in popularity.

The Lionesses' run to August's World Cup final captured the nation's attention - but now that attention turns to domestic matters.

Chelsea are aiming for a fifth successive WSL crown, but will expect to face competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, who all played their part in a thrilling four-way title race in 2022-23.

Whether a veteran WSL supporter or newly on-board after the summer, fans have plenty to look forward to when the season gets under way this weekend...

What are the key dates?

The WSL season begins on Sunday with Aston Villa hosting Manchester United in the curtain raiser at Villa Park, and the 12.30 BST kick-off will be shown live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Confirmed WSL games on BBC Date Game Venue Kick-off time (BST) Channel 1 October Aston Villa v Man Utd Villa Park 12:30 BBC Two 8 October Man City v Chelsea Academy Stadium 12:30 BBC Two 15 October Arsenal v Aston Villa Emirates Stadium 14:00 BBC One 21 October Leicester v Man City King Power Stadium 17:15 BBC Two

Reigning champions Chelsea face potential title rivals on 8 October when they visit Manchester City at the Academy Stadium. That match will also be a 12.30 BST start and broadcast on BBC Two.

Arsenal's match against Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium and Leicester City's game against Manchester City at King Power Stadium will also be shown live on BBC television in the opening weeks of the season.

The season will conclude on the weekend on 18 May.

Who are the stars to look out for?

Of the 23 players who made up the England squad at the 2023 World Cup, 20 of them play for WSL teams with 15 representing Chelsea, Arsenal and the Manchester clubs.

Chelsea's stars include Millie Bright, who captained the Lionesses in Australia, and forward Lauren James. Striker Alessia Russo now plays for Arsenal after moving to London from Manchester United in July.

United still have Mary Earps in goal - she was linked with a move, having won the Golden Glove award at the World Cup - while Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp, who both impressed during the tournament in in Australia, turn out for Manchester City.

Of the non-English players, Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr will once again be one to watch, as will Arsenal's Ditch forward Vivianne Miedema as she aims to return from an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury suffered last December.

Mary Earps remains a Manchester United player, having been heavily linked with a move in the summer

How can I follow games?

All WSL matches are available to watch in the UK on the BBC, Sky Sports or the Football Association website.

You can also watch highlights on the Women's Football Show - the WSL version of Match of the Day - which is broadcast on Sunday nights on BBC One.

The BBC will broadcast one game from each round of matches, while Sky has rights to two games a week. Any games not on the BBC or Sky will be available to watch for free on the FA Player.

The BBC Sport website and app will also provide live text commentaries on all this season's WSL matches.