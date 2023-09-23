Last updated on .From the section Football

Luke Watson's goal looked to have helped extend Jersey Bulls' winning run to six games before they conceded late on

Jersey Bulls conceded two stoppage time goals as they were held to a dramatic 4-4 draw at struggling Sandhurst Town.

Dylan Ive's free-kick was rebounded in after seven minutes before Haydon Vaughan's excellent goal made it 2-0 to the hosts after 35 minutes.

Lorne Bickley got one back before the break while Luke Campbell's 54th-minute penalty and a Luke Watson strike put Bulls 3-2 up with 19 minutes left.

Miguel Carvalho made it 4-2 early in stoppage time before Sandhurst struck.

First Harvey Seeman blasted home in the third minute of stoppage time before Vaughan got his second a minute later.

Carvalho headed over in the ninth minute of additional time as Jersey tried to get a sixth successive win in a game which saw the islanders miss a number of chances as Campbell hit the bar in the second half.

The draw ended a five-game winning streak for the island side - a run which saw them keep clean sheets in each of the games.

The point will keep Jersey in the top three while it guarantees that struggling Sandhurst - who had lost five of their previous seven league matches - stay out of the relegation zone.