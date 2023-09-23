Jersey Bulls concede two stoppage time goals to draw 4-4 at Sandhurst Town
Jersey Bulls conceded two stoppage time goals as they were held to a dramatic 4-4 draw at struggling Sandhurst Town.
Dylan Ive's free-kick was rebounded in after seven minutes before Haydon Vaughan's excellent goal made it 2-0 to the hosts after 35 minutes.
Lorne Bickley got one back before the break while Luke Campbell's 54th-minute penalty and a Luke Watson strike put Bulls 3-2 up with 19 minutes left.
Miguel Carvalho made it 4-2 early in stoppage time before Sandhurst struck.
First Harvey Seeman blasted home in the third minute of stoppage time before Vaughan got his second a minute later.
Carvalho headed over in the ninth minute of additional time as Jersey tried to get a sixth successive win in a game which saw the islanders miss a number of chances as Campbell hit the bar in the second half.
The draw ended a five-game winning streak for the island side - a run which saw them keep clean sheets in each of the games.
The point will keep Jersey in the top three while it guarantees that struggling Sandhurst - who had lost five of their previous seven league matches - stay out of the relegation zone.