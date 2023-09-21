Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Jake Turner has made a total of 26 appearance for Gillingham in all competitions

Gillingham goalkeeper Jake Turner has signed a new contract with the League Two club.

The 24-year-old has kept five clean sheets in eight games this season to help the Gills to the top of the table.

Former Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United man Turner joined the Kent club in June last year.

"Since coming in 15 months ago he has developed not just as a goalkeeper but as a character in the changing room," boss Neil Harris told the club website. external-link

"We feel that over the course of the coming season he will keep improving and grow with the team."

The Gills have not disclosed the length of his new deal at the Priestfield Stadium.