Scottish Gossip: Gilmour, Rangers, Rice, Celtic, St Johnstone, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Wales, Inverness
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Former Hibernian assistant Jamie McAllister is a leading candidate for the managerial vacancy at Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (Daily Record)
Brighton & Hove Albion have handed Harvey Gilmour, the 17-year-old brother of their Scotland international, Billy, a trial after the midfielder was released by Kilmarnock this summer. (Daily Record)
Manager Michael Beale is eager to see 16-year-old midfielder Bailey Rice make an impact at Rangers. (The Herald)
Rangers are assessing loan options for 20-year-old winger Ross McCausland. (Daily Record)
Victory for Rangers over Real Betis in Thursday's Europa League match boosted the Scottish co-efficient and the country's hopes of retaining a top 10 place and automatic Champions League group stage place. (Football Scotland)
Kilmarnock forward Bobby Wales is poised to sign a new two-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club. (Daily Record)
Fenerbahce head coach İsmail Kartal insists former Rangers winger Ryan Kent remains integral to his plans despite hardly using him since his arrival from Ibrox. (The National)
