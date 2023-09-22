Last updated on .From the section Irish

Goalmouth action from the game between Glentoran and Coleraine at the Oval

Coleraine came from behind to secure a dramatic late 2-1 win over Glentoran on Friday night, while Larne beat Carrick Rangers 4-1 to go top of the table.

James Singleton gave the Glens a half-time lead but Matthew Shevlin's header on 79 minutes and Conor McKendry's strike after 81 proved decisive.

Paul O'Neill and Andy Ryan both notched doubles for new leaders Larne.

Newry City drew 2-2 with Dungannon Swifts in the night's other game, Ethan Devine netting twice for the visitors.

Ciaran O'Connor put Newry in front, before Devine's double nudged Swifts ahead, but Adam Carroll salvaged a point with a late equaliser.

Larne remain unbeaten after eight games of the Premiership season, although Linfield can claim top spot in the standings on Saturday if they can overcome Loughgall at Lakeview Park.

Bannsiders battle back

Former leaders Glentoran drop to second place after they tasted defeat to the Bannsiders for the first time in seven meetings between the clubs at the Oval.

The east Belfast sidetook the lead in the 25th minute when Shay McCartan's looping free-kick was headed home by Singleton, who had slipped his marker Lyndon Kane.

Oran Kearney's men levelled when substitute Lee McLaughlin played a superb pass into the box which Matthew Shevlin leapt highest to connect with, heading backwards past Aaron McCarey.

The away side edged in front soon after when the lively McKendry travelled into the box, past Fuad Sule and coolly fired a low left-foot shot into the bottom right hand corner.

McCarey had to make multiple good saves to deny the visitors, including one to keep put Jamie Glackin's strike from the edge of the box and another to stop Shevlin's close range header from finding the back of the net.

Coleraine were also denied by the woodwork in the first half after McKendry was played through on goal by Shevlin, but his resulting strike crashed off the left hand post.

Larne ease past Carrick

Larne made it three league wins in a row by taking the bragging rights in the east Antrim derby against neighbours Carrick.

Larne opened the scoring on 16 minutes when O'Neill cut in from the right wing and fired powerfully into the top right corner from 25 yards.

The hosts doubled the lead 15 minutes later when in-form striker Ryan scored from close range and Ryan got on the scoresheet again on 45 minutes with a back-post header from a pinpoint Tomas Cosgrove cross.

On the hour mark Purkis again showed his ability to find the net from the half-way line as his shot lobbed Rohan Ferguson to add another fine goal to his collection this season.

O'Neill grabbed his second with 12 minutes remaining, heading home from a Joseph Thomson cross to ensure a third straight defeat for 11th-placed Rangers.

Honours even at Newry

Newry went in front at the Showgrounds in the 14th minute when O'Connor picked up a loose ball in the Swifts' half and expertly lobbed Conor Mitchell from 35 yards to give Gary Boyle's side a dream start.

Devine restored parity with his first of the evening after Matty Lusty picked out the Linfield loanee with an inviting cross that the forward duly powered home to bring his side level.

Devine would double his tally in first-half injury time with another header. This time, he rose highest to head home Thomas Maguire's cross to give the county Tyrone side the advantage at the interval.

Rodney McAree's charges looked like they had secured all three points until substitute Carroll headed home a Newry corner to the delight of the home supporters.

Brian Healy had a chance to grab the winner after the winger unleashed a thunderous effort on the Dungannon goal that cannoned off the post and away to safety, much to the Swifts' relief.

Carroll's 86th-minute strike ended a run of four defeats in a row for the hosts.