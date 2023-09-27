Match ends, Rangers 4, Livingston 0.
Rangers maintained their status as favourites to win the Viaplay Cup after a convincing victory over Livingston set up a November semi-final with Hearts.
Abdallah Sima capitalised on a positive start, producing a wonderful angled finish after appearing to push Jamie Brandon to initially gain possession.
It was controversial but referee Willie Collum was not summoned to check the screen after opting to wave play on.
It seemed an inevitable march to Hampden for Michael Beale's side from there, with further efforts from Ridvan Yilmaz and Ryan Jack bookending a Luiyi de Lucas own goal.
Given the intensity and pace of their interplay, it was a deserved victory for Rangers.
Livingston did come close Stephen Kelly's curling effort sailed just off target after Joel Nouble and James Penrice combined to feed him.
De Lucas then came within a foot of levelling at 1-1 with an excellent header from a corner as a little tension began to build around Ibrox.
But Yilmaz took the initiative to end that, surging from inside his own half straight at the heart of the visiting defence.
He was unchallenged and single-minded, sending an excellent toe-poke from outside the box right into the corner to end the tie as contest.
Sima's pace led to the gloss of a third when his cross struck De Lucas and diverted beyond Shamal George, before Jack thumped home into the left corner after a lovely move in added time.
Player of the match - Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers)
Rangers improving, same outcome for Livi - analysis
Rangers sought a better level of performance after labouring to their win over Motherwell at the weekend.
They got that from minute one with the passing far slicker, the movement far better and, at one stage, it looked like a mere formality and case of how many.
Livingston just could not get out or retain possession for any length of time. However, a slight dip in Rangers' level for a short spell afforded the visitors some hope and they came very close to levelling.
That hope was quickly extinguished by Yilmaz and Rangers put the seal on it with a third and fourth late on. That will bring confidence.
Four goals and now four wins and four clean sheets in a row. There has been criticism along the way but the performance was encouraging and the outcome deserved.
David Martindale will be frustrated at the opening, encouraged by the moments that brought a glimmer of hope but ultimately will feel a sense of deja vu having seen a similar outcome on their last visit to Govan.
It felt like a long shot given they have never won at Ibrox and ultimately that proved to be the case.
What they said
Rangers manager Michael Beale: "It was an excellent first goal [from Abdallah Sima]. It was a heck of a finish.
"It was an excellent goal from Ridvan [Yilmaz]. It was a big moment for him personally. Hopefully, this is the start of him showing us what he really can do. He came off with a tad bit of cramp.
"We may have lost Kemar [Roofe] tonight. He felt his groin in the first half. Let's hope it's nothing serious, let's hope we've caught it at the right time. We'll look forward to that [semi-final with Hearts] when it comes around."
Livingston manager David Martindale: "I think the first goal's a foul. It's a clear hands on. For the life of me I don't know how we've not got a foul there.
"I don't think anyone goes out to make bad decisions. Football's about opinions. It comes down to the opinions of people making those decisions. My opinion of it is that it's a foul.
"We started the second half fairly well. We give a cheap second goal away. At that point, we've got a mountain to climb. Third goal's really, really basic - schoolboy defending. Rangers were probably value for their four goals."
What's next?
Rangers host Aberdeen in Saturday's Scottish Premiership, when Livingston are away to St Johnstone (both 15:00 BST).
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Butland
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 26DaviesSubstituted forSouttarat 88'minutes
- 3YilmazSubstituted forBarisicat 73'minutes
- 15Cifuentes
- 4LundstramSubstituted forSterlingat 87'minutes
- 8Jack
- 14Lammers
- 25RoofeSubstituted forDessersat 45'minutes
- 19SimaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forWrightat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Souttar
- 9Dessers
- 21Sterling
- 23Wright
- 27Balogun
- 28McCrorie
- 31Barisic
- 64Rice
- 93McKinnon
Livingston
Formation 4-5-1
- 1George
- 12BrandonBooked at 32mins
- 23De Lucas
- 6Obileye
- 29PenriceSubstituted forLloyd-McGoldrickat 77'minutes
- 11MackaySubstituted forSangareat 77'minutes
- 10KellySubstituted forPittmanat 70'minutes
- 18Holt
- 24KellySubstituted forShinnieat 70'minutes
- 19Nouble
- 28GuthrieSubstituted forAndersonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Parkes
- 8Pittman
- 9Anderson
- 16Bradley
- 20Sangare
- 22Shinnie
- 25Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 32Hamilton
- 40Lawal
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 35,420
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home13
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Livingston 0.
Post update
Foul by Sam Lammers (Rangers).
Post update
Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Wright (Rangers).
Post update
Jamie Brandon (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 4, Livingston 0. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Post update
Foul by Sam Lammers (Rangers).
Post update
Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. John Souttar replaces Ben Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Abdallah Sima.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Dujon Sterling replaces John Lundstram.
Goal!
Own Goal by Luiyi De Lucas, Livingston. Rangers 3, Livingston 0.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Mohammed Sangare.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Brandon.
Post update
Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Lammers (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Danny Lloyd replaces James Penrice.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Mohammed Sangare replaces Daniel Mackay.
Player of the match
KellyStephen Kelly
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameJackAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number19Player nameSimaAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number1Player nameButlandAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number15Player nameCifuentesAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number14Player nameLammersAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number21Player nameSterlingAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number3Player nameYilmazAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number5Player nameSouttarAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number9Player nameDessersAverage rating
5.70
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameKellyAverage rating
9.59
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
8.71
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number11Player nameMackayAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number23Player nameDe LucasAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number12Player nameBrandonAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number28Player nameGuthrieAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number25Player nameDanny LloydAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number20Player nameSangareAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
5.77