Scottish League Cup - Quarter-finals
RangersRangers4LivingstonLivingston0

Rangers 4-0 Livingston: Hosts set up Hearts semi-final in Viaplay Cup

By Martin DowdenBBC Scotland at Ibrox

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Abdallah Sima scores for Rangers against Livingston
Abdallah Sima scored Rangers' opener and had a hand in their third

Rangers maintained their status as favourites to win the Viaplay Cup after a convincing victory over Livingston set up a November semi-final with Hearts.

Abdallah Sima capitalised on a positive start, producing a wonderful angled finish after appearing to push Jamie Brandon to initially gain possession.

It was controversial but referee Willie Collum was not summoned to check the screen after opting to wave play on.

It seemed an inevitable march to Hampden for Michael Beale's side from there, with further efforts from Ridvan Yilmaz and Ryan Jack bookending a Luiyi de Lucas own goal.

Given the intensity and pace of their interplay, it was a deserved victory for Rangers.

Livingston did come close Stephen Kelly's curling effort sailed just off target after Joel Nouble and James Penrice combined to feed him.

De Lucas then came within a foot of levelling at 1-1 with an excellent header from a corner as a little tension began to build around Ibrox.

But Yilmaz took the initiative to end that, surging from inside his own half straight at the heart of the visiting defence.

He was unchallenged and single-minded, sending an excellent toe-poke from outside the box right into the corner to end the tie as contest.

Sima's pace led to the gloss of a third when his cross struck De Lucas and diverted beyond Shamal George, before Jack thumped home into the left corner after a lovely move in added time.

Player of the match - Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers)

Ridvan Yilmaz scores for Rangers against Livingston
The left-back produced that real standout moment to settle the tie and make it a far more comfortable cruise into the next round

Rangers improving, same outcome for Livi - analysis

Rangers sought a better level of performance after labouring to their win over Motherwell at the weekend.

They got that from minute one with the passing far slicker, the movement far better and, at one stage, it looked like a mere formality and case of how many.

Livingston just could not get out or retain possession for any length of time. However, a slight dip in Rangers' level for a short spell afforded the visitors some hope and they came very close to levelling.

That hope was quickly extinguished by Yilmaz and Rangers put the seal on it with a third and fourth late on. That will bring confidence.

Four goals and now four wins and four clean sheets in a row. There has been criticism along the way but the performance was encouraging and the outcome deserved.

David Martindale will be frustrated at the opening, encouraged by the moments that brought a glimmer of hope but ultimately will feel a sense of deja vu having seen a similar outcome on their last visit to Govan.

It felt like a long shot given they have never won at Ibrox and ultimately that proved to be the case.

What they said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "It was an excellent first goal [from Abdallah Sima]. It was a heck of a finish.

"It was an excellent goal from Ridvan [Yilmaz]. It was a big moment for him personally. Hopefully, this is the start of him showing us what he really can do. He came off with a tad bit of cramp.

"We may have lost Kemar [Roofe] tonight. He felt his groin in the first half. Let's hope it's nothing serious, let's hope we've caught it at the right time. We'll look forward to that [semi-final with Hearts] when it comes around."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I think the first goal's a foul. It's a clear hands on. For the life of me I don't know how we've not got a foul there.

"I don't think anyone goes out to make bad decisions. Football's about opinions. It comes down to the opinions of people making those decisions. My opinion of it is that it's a foul.

"We started the second half fairly well. We give a cheap second goal away. At that point, we've got a mountain to climb. Third goal's really, really basic - schoolboy defending. Rangers were probably value for their four goals."

What's next?

Rangers host Aberdeen in Saturday's Scottish Premiership, when Livingston are away to St Johnstone (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Butland
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26DaviesSubstituted forSouttarat 88'minutes
  • 3YilmazSubstituted forBarisicat 73'minutes
  • 15Cifuentes
  • 4LundstramSubstituted forSterlingat 87'minutes
  • 8Jack
  • 14Lammers
  • 25RoofeSubstituted forDessersat 45'minutes
  • 19SimaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forWrightat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Souttar
  • 9Dessers
  • 21Sterling
  • 23Wright
  • 27Balogun
  • 28McCrorie
  • 31Barisic
  • 64Rice
  • 93McKinnon

Livingston

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1George
  • 12BrandonBooked at 32mins
  • 23De Lucas
  • 6Obileye
  • 29PenriceSubstituted forLloyd-McGoldrickat 77'minutes
  • 11MackaySubstituted forSangareat 77'minutes
  • 10KellySubstituted forPittmanat 70'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 24KellySubstituted forShinnieat 70'minutes
  • 19Nouble
  • 28GuthrieSubstituted forAndersonat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Parkes
  • 8Pittman
  • 9Anderson
  • 16Bradley
  • 20Sangare
  • 22Shinnie
  • 25Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 32Hamilton
  • 40Lawal
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
35,420

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home15
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 4, Livingston 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Livingston 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sam Lammers (Rangers).

  4. Post update

    Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Wright (Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Jamie Brandon (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 4, Livingston 0. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sam Lammers (Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. John Souttar replaces Ben Davies.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Abdallah Sima.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Dujon Sterling replaces John Lundstram.

  13. Goal!

    Own Goal by Luiyi De Lucas, Livingston. Rangers 3, Livingston 0.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Mohammed Sangare.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Brandon.

  16. Post update

    Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Lammers (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Danny Lloyd replaces James Penrice.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Mohammed Sangare replaces Daniel Mackay.

