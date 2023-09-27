Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Abdallah Sima scored Rangers' opener and had a hand in their third

Rangers maintained their status as favourites to win the Viaplay Cup after a convincing victory over Livingston set up a November semi-final with Hearts.

Abdallah Sima capitalised on a positive start, producing a wonderful angled finish after appearing to push Jamie Brandon to initially gain possession.

It was controversial but referee Willie Collum was not summoned to check the screen after opting to wave play on.

It seemed an inevitable march to Hampden for Michael Beale's side from there, with further efforts from Ridvan Yilmaz and Ryan Jack bookending a Luiyi de Lucas own goal.

Given the intensity and pace of their interplay, it was a deserved victory for Rangers.

Livingston did come close Stephen Kelly's curling effort sailed just off target after Joel Nouble and James Penrice combined to feed him.

De Lucas then came within a foot of levelling at 1-1 with an excellent header from a corner as a little tension began to build around Ibrox.

But Yilmaz took the initiative to end that, surging from inside his own half straight at the heart of the visiting defence.

He was unchallenged and single-minded, sending an excellent toe-poke from outside the box right into the corner to end the tie as contest.

Sima's pace led to the gloss of a third when his cross struck De Lucas and diverted beyond Shamal George, before Jack thumped home into the left corner after a lovely move in added time.

Player of the match - Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers)

The left-back produced that real standout moment to settle the tie and make it a far more comfortable cruise into the next round

Rangers improving, same outcome for Livi - analysis

Rangers sought a better level of performance after labouring to their win over Motherwell at the weekend.

They got that from minute one with the passing far slicker, the movement far better and, at one stage, it looked like a mere formality and case of how many.

Livingston just could not get out or retain possession for any length of time. However, a slight dip in Rangers' level for a short spell afforded the visitors some hope and they came very close to levelling.

That hope was quickly extinguished by Yilmaz and Rangers put the seal on it with a third and fourth late on. That will bring confidence.

Four goals and now four wins and four clean sheets in a row. There has been criticism along the way but the performance was encouraging and the outcome deserved.

David Martindale will be frustrated at the opening, encouraged by the moments that brought a glimmer of hope but ultimately will feel a sense of deja vu having seen a similar outcome on their last visit to Govan.

It felt like a long shot given they have never won at Ibrox and ultimately that proved to be the case.

What they said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "It was an excellent first goal [from Abdallah Sima]. It was a heck of a finish.

"It was an excellent goal from Ridvan [Yilmaz]. It was a big moment for him personally. Hopefully, this is the start of him showing us what he really can do. He came off with a tad bit of cramp.

"We may have lost Kemar [Roofe] tonight. He felt his groin in the first half. Let's hope it's nothing serious, let's hope we've caught it at the right time. We'll look forward to that [semi-final with Hearts] when it comes around."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I think the first goal's a foul. It's a clear hands on. For the life of me I don't know how we've not got a foul there.

"I don't think anyone goes out to make bad decisions. Football's about opinions. It comes down to the opinions of people making those decisions. My opinion of it is that it's a foul.

"We started the second half fairly well. We give a cheap second goal away. At that point, we've got a mountain to climb. Third goal's really, really basic - schoolboy defending. Rangers were probably value for their four goals."

What's next?

Rangers host Aberdeen in Saturday's Scottish Premiership, when Livingston are away to St Johnstone (both 15:00 BST).

