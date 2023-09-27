Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Quarter-finals
Ross CountyRoss County1AberdeenAberdeen2

Ross County 1-2 Aberdeen: Barry Robson's side advance to Viaplay Cup semi with Hibernian

By Tyrone SmithBBC Scotland Sport at the Global Energy Stadium

Graeme Shinnie's opener lit up the tie in the opening stages
Aberdeen booked a Viaplay Cup semi-final encounter with Hibernian after earning a second win over Ross County in four days.

Barry Robson's side triumphed 4-0 on Sunday in the Premiership and picked up where they left off when Graeme Shinnie's stunning volley gave them the lead after just eight minutes.

County's night went from bad to worse moments later when captain Jack Baldwin received a straight red card for hauling down Duk as he burst in on goal.

The visitors doubled their advantage through Ester Sokler's first Aberdeen goal, with Kyle Turner's spot-kick coming too late for the hosts to mount a meaningful comeback.

"The sending off changed the game a bit and it took us a while to get into the rhythm of that," said manager Robson.

"I didn't feel nervous. We said to them we don't need to go and score lots of goals, just keep control, and we did that."

After the spectacular opener, Bojan Miovski, Slobodan Rubezic, and captain Shinnie again all went close for the visitors, who were looking to hammer home their numerical advantage before the break.

Aberdeen - who had claims for a penalty waved away when Shinnie went down in the box under a challenge from Connor Randall - continued to carry more threat in the second half, but County did well to stay in the game.

It looked to be all over on 79 minutes when Sokler volleyed home from close range to double their lead.

But County weren't done, and they cut the deficit moments later when Turner converted a penalty awarded after Rubezic brought down Alex Samuel.

That set up a grandstand finish but County couldn't find an equaliser as Aberdeen booked their place in the semi finals.

Player of the match - Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)

A real captain's display, composed and assured in the heart of the Aberdeen midfield. Oh and his goal was straight out of the top drawer

Have Aberdeen turned a corner? And can County respond? - analysis

The evidence of the last few days would suggest there is a growing body of evidence to argue that Aberdeen have turned a corner.

Having given Eintracht Frankfurt a scare in Germany, Robson's side have followed that up by taking care of their County double header.

It isn't just about the results, but the consistency of performance has very visibly improved over the last week.

A number of the new recruits - particularly Richard Jensen and Stefan Gartenmann at the back - look to have now settled in and Aberdeen are now starting to reap the rewards.

This will continue to be a work in progress as Robson's men continue to juggle domestic and continental commitments, but there are now real signs this new-look side are starting to grow in confidence.

As for County, it has been a tough double header this week. Malky Mackay must now ensure that the back-to-back defeats don't derail what has been a pretty positive start to the season.

And he doesn't have much time to lift the spirits, with Hearts heading north on Saturday.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "I don't think Kelle [Roos] had a save to make, although County came into it in the last 10 minutes. I thought we were in total control apart from that.

"We said to them we don't need to go and score lots of goals, just keep control and we did that. They came after us but we defended well in the end.

"The aim was to get to Hampden. Let's see how we can perform and how far we can keep progressing."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I'm really proud, to be honest. I can't ask for any more of my players.

"It's one of those ones where VAR would have a look at it and obviously we're down to 10 men and you look at that and think it could be a really tough night but we turn it into a hell of a cup tie.

"With five or 10 minutes to go Aberdeen are piling players on to sit further and further back. If we keep playing like that we're going pick up points in the league."

What's next?

County welcome Hearts on Saturday (15:00 BST), while Aberdeen play Rangers at Ibrox at the same time.

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 35Nightingale
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 14mins
  • 42Leak
  • 4Brown
  • 2Randall
  • 14LoturiSubstituted forSamuelat 76'minutes
  • 16HarmonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forReidat 68'minutes
  • 10DhandaSubstituted forTurnerat 68'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 15MurrayBooked at 17minsSubstituted forWhiteat 59'minutes
  • 11SimsSubstituted forHendersonat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Purrington
  • 6Allardice
  • 7Turner
  • 17Henderson
  • 18High
  • 21Munro
  • 25Samuel
  • 26White
  • 43Reid

Aberdeen

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Roos
  • 6Gartenmann
  • 33RubezicBooked at 84mins
  • 5Jensen
  • 2Devlin
  • 8BarronBooked at 59mins
  • 4Shinnie
  • 17HayesSubstituted forClarksonat 55'minutes
  • 7McGrathSubstituted forSoklerat 78'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forGuèyeat 86'minutes
  • 11Henriques de Barros LopesSubstituted forDuncanat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 10Clarkson
  • 14Guèye
  • 19Sokler
  • 21Polvara
  • 23Duncan
  • 27MacDonald
  • 28Milne
  • 31Doohan
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 1, Aberdeen 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Aberdeen 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Pape Guèye.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Slobodan Rubezic.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Pape Guèye (Aberdeen).

  6. Post update

    Josh Reid (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alex Samuel (Ross County).

  9. Booking

    Ester Sokler (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ester Sokler (Aberdeen).

  11. Post update

    Connor Randall (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Pape Guèye replaces Bojan Miovski.

  13. Booking

    Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Ross County 1, Aberdeen 2. Kyle Turner (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  15. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen) after a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Penalty Ross County. Alex Samuel draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Will Nightingale (Ross County).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 0, Aberdeen 2. Ester Sokler (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leighton Clarkson.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen).

Top Stories