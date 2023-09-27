Match ends, Ross County 1, Aberdeen 2.
Aberdeen booked a Viaplay Cup semi-final encounter with Hibernian after earning a second win over Ross County in four days.
Barry Robson's side triumphed 4-0 on Sunday in the Premiership and picked up where they left off when Graeme Shinnie's stunning volley gave them the lead after just eight minutes.
County's night went from bad to worse moments later when captain Jack Baldwin received a straight red card for hauling down Duk as he burst in on goal.
The visitors doubled their advantage through Ester Sokler's first Aberdeen goal, with Kyle Turner's spot-kick coming too late for the hosts to mount a meaningful comeback.
"The sending off changed the game a bit and it took us a while to get into the rhythm of that," said manager Robson.
"I didn't feel nervous. We said to them we don't need to go and score lots of goals, just keep control, and we did that."
After the spectacular opener, Bojan Miovski, Slobodan Rubezic, and captain Shinnie again all went close for the visitors, who were looking to hammer home their numerical advantage before the break.
Aberdeen - who had claims for a penalty waved away when Shinnie went down in the box under a challenge from Connor Randall - continued to carry more threat in the second half, but County did well to stay in the game.
It looked to be all over on 79 minutes when Sokler volleyed home from close range to double their lead.
But County weren't done, and they cut the deficit moments later when Turner converted a penalty awarded after Rubezic brought down Alex Samuel.
That set up a grandstand finish but County couldn't find an equaliser as Aberdeen booked their place in the semi finals.
Player of the match - Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)
Have Aberdeen turned a corner? And can County respond? - analysis
The evidence of the last few days would suggest there is a growing body of evidence to argue that Aberdeen have turned a corner.
Having given Eintracht Frankfurt a scare in Germany, Robson's side have followed that up by taking care of their County double header.
It isn't just about the results, but the consistency of performance has very visibly improved over the last week.
A number of the new recruits - particularly Richard Jensen and Stefan Gartenmann at the back - look to have now settled in and Aberdeen are now starting to reap the rewards.
This will continue to be a work in progress as Robson's men continue to juggle domestic and continental commitments, but there are now real signs this new-look side are starting to grow in confidence.
As for County, it has been a tough double header this week. Malky Mackay must now ensure that the back-to-back defeats don't derail what has been a pretty positive start to the season.
And he doesn't have much time to lift the spirits, with Hearts heading north on Saturday.
What they said
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "I don't think Kelle [Roos] had a save to make, although County came into it in the last 10 minutes. I thought we were in total control apart from that.
"We said to them we don't need to go and score lots of goals, just keep control and we did that. They came after us but we defended well in the end.
"The aim was to get to Hampden. Let's see how we can perform and how far we can keep progressing."
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I'm really proud, to be honest. I can't ask for any more of my players.
"It's one of those ones where VAR would have a look at it and obviously we're down to 10 men and you look at that and think it could be a really tough night but we turn it into a hell of a cup tie.
"With five or 10 minutes to go Aberdeen are piling players on to sit further and further back. If we keep playing like that we're going pick up points in the league."
What's next?
County welcome Hearts on Saturday (15:00 BST), while Aberdeen play Rangers at Ibrox at the same time.
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 35Nightingale
- 5BaldwinBooked at 14mins
- 42Leak
- 4Brown
- 2Randall
- 14LoturiSubstituted forSamuelat 76'minutes
- 16HarmonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forReidat 68'minutes
- 10DhandaSubstituted forTurnerat 68'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 15MurrayBooked at 17minsSubstituted forWhiteat 59'minutes
- 11SimsSubstituted forHendersonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Purrington
- 6Allardice
- 7Turner
- 17Henderson
- 18High
- 21Munro
- 25Samuel
- 26White
- 43Reid
Aberdeen
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 24Roos
- 6Gartenmann
- 33RubezicBooked at 84mins
- 5Jensen
- 2Devlin
- 8BarronBooked at 59mins
- 4Shinnie
- 17HayesSubstituted forClarksonat 55'minutes
- 7McGrathSubstituted forSoklerat 78'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 9MiovskiSubstituted forGuèyeat 86'minutes
- 11Henriques de Barros LopesSubstituted forDuncanat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 3MacKenzie
- 10Clarkson
- 14Guèye
- 19Sokler
- 21Polvara
- 23Duncan
- 27MacDonald
- 28Milne
- 31Doohan
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Aberdeen 2.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Pape Guèye.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Slobodan Rubezic.
Post update
Foul by Pape Guèye (Aberdeen).
Post update
Josh Reid (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Samuel (Ross County).
Booking
Ester Sokler (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ester Sokler (Aberdeen).
Post update
Connor Randall (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Pape Guèye replaces Bojan Miovski.
Booking
Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Goal! Ross County 1, Aberdeen 2. Kyle Turner (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Ross County. Alex Samuel draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Will Nightingale (Ross County).
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 0, Aberdeen 2. Ester Sokler (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leighton Clarkson.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen).
Player of the match
ShinnieGraeme Shinnie
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameTurnerAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number25Player nameSamuelAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number35Player nameNightingaleAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number4Player nameBrownAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number17Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number43Player nameReidAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number42Player nameLeakAverage rating
3.97
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
3.56
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
3.32
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameShinnieAverage rating
8.89
- Squad number19Player nameSoklerAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number6Player nameGartenmannAverage rating
8.48
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
8.40
- Squad number5Player nameJensenAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
8.31
- Squad number7Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number10Player nameClarksonAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number24Player nameRoosAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number11Player nameDukAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number8Player nameBarronAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number23Player nameDuncanAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number33Player nameRubezicAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number14Player nameGuèyeAverage rating
6.26