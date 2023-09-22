Close menu
UEFA Women's Nations League
SwedenSweden2SpainSpain2

Sweden v Spain: Opposing players stand together before Women's Nations League match amid scandal

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Spain's womens team pictutred before their match against Sweden
The Spanish players wore wristbands bearing the phrase "Se Acabo", which translates to English as "it's over"

Sweden and Spain players stood together in solidarity before their Uefa Women's Nations League match on Friday following the scandal which has engulfed Spanish football.

Both sets of players held a banner reading "se acabo" which translates to English as "it's over", a phrase used on social media amid the scandal.

The banner also read "our fight is the global fight", and the Spanish players were applauded onto the field for their warm-ups by the home fans in Gothenburg.

The Spanish players also wore wristbands with "se acabo" written on them, for what is a rematch of the World Cup semi-final which Spain won 2-1 in Auckland in August.

This game is the first for the Spain women's national team since beating England 1-0 in the final at Stadium Australia.

Following the final, former president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation ceremony. Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual, setting off a remarkable chain of events.

Both Rubiales and World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda were eventually sacked, while the Spanish players threatened a boycott of the game against Sweden.

The boycott was only called off after reaching an agreement with the RFEF on Wednesday, which said it had committed to "immediate and profound changes."

Rubiales has been banned from going within 200 metres of Hermoso after she filed a legal complaint. Appearing in court for the first time last Friday, Rubiales denied sexually assaulting Hermoso.

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 14BjörnSubstituted forSembrantat 65'minutes
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 6Eriksson
  • 2Andersson
  • 23Rubensson
  • 16AngeldahlSubstituted forBennisonat 65'minutes
  • 19Rytting KanerydBooked at 59minsSubstituted forJakobssonat 65'minutes
  • 9AsllaniSubstituted forJanogyat 78'minutes
  • 8Hurtig
  • 11Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 3Sembrant
  • 4Nildén
  • 5Lennartsson
  • 7Janogy
  • 10Jakobsson
  • 12Falk
  • 15Anvegård
  • 17Kafaji
  • 18Rybrink
  • 20Bennison
  • 21Enblom
  • 22Olme

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Coll Lluch
  • 2Batlle
  • 4Paredes
  • 14Aleixandri
  • 19Carmona
  • 6Bonmatí
  • 3Abelleira
  • 11Putellas
  • 22del CastilloSubstituted forNavarroat 71'minutes
  • 17GarcíaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forSarriegi Isasaat 78'minutes
  • 8Caldentey Oliver

Substitutes

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 5Méndez
  • 7Sarriegi Isasa
  • 9Gabarro Romero
  • 10Florentino
  • 12Hernández
  • 13Salón
  • 15Navarro
  • 16Pérez
  • 18Oroz
  • 20Martín-Prieto
  • 21Márquez
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home7
Away22
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away4

