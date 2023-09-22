Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Spanish players wore wristbands bearing the phrase "Se Acabo", which translates to English as "it's over"

Sweden and Spain players stood together in solidarity before their Uefa Women's Nations League match on Friday following the scandal which has engulfed Spanish football.

Both sets of players held a banner reading "se acabo" which translates to English as "it's over", a phrase used on social media amid the scandal.

The banner also read "our fight is the global fight", and the Spanish players were applauded onto the field for their warm-ups by the home fans in Gothenburg.

The Spanish players also wore wristbands with "se acabo" written on them, for what is a rematch of the World Cup semi-final which Spain won 2-1 in Auckland in August.

This game is the first for the Spain women's national team since beating England 1-0 in the final at Stadium Australia.

Following the final, former president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation ceremony. Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual, setting off a remarkable chain of events.

Both Rubiales and World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda were eventually sacked, while the Spanish players threatened a boycott of the game against Sweden.

The boycott was only called off after reaching an agreement with the RFEF on Wednesday, which said it had committed to "immediate and profound changes."

Rubiales has been banned from going within 200 metres of Hermoso after she filed a legal complaint. Appearing in court for the first time last Friday, Rubiales denied sexually assaulting Hermoso.