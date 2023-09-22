Close menu
UEFA Women's Nations League
SwedenSweden17:30SpainSpain
Venue: Gamla Ullevi

Sweden v Spain

Last updated on .From the section Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 22nd September 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania10100001
2Hungary10100001
3Northern Ireland00000000
4Republic of Ireland00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2England00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Scotland00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11001013
2Moldova11001013
3Andorra100101-10
4Latvia100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria11001013
2Kosovo00000000
3North Macedonia100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy00000000
2Spain00000000
3Sweden00000000
4Switzerland00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia10100001
2Kazakhstan10100001
3Armenia00000000
4Israel00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Republic11001013
2Belarus00000000
3Bos-Herze00000000
4Slovenia100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg11002023
2Turkey11002023
3Lithuania100102-20
4Georgia100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11002113
2Greece00000000
3Poland00000000
4Ukraine100112-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2France00000000
3Norway00000000
4Portugal00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus10101101
2Azerbaijan10101101
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Montenegro00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2Finland00000000
3Romania00000000
4Slovakia00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Germany00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Wales00000000
View full UEFA Women's Nations League tables

Top Stories