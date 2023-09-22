Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Liam Manning's Oxford United have a 50% win record against teams inside League One's top 10 so far this season

Oxford United boss Liam Manning says his side is ready to "fight" for three points against Exeter in League One.

The U's host The Grecians at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday and whoever wins could go top of the division.

"We know it is going to be a tough game where we need to be at our best," Manning told BBC Radio Oxford.

"[Exeter manager] Gary Caldwell has gone a very good job there to get his players aligned and playing some really good football.

"But we should go into the match confident knowing that we are also performing well and continue to learn, improve and get better every week."

Oxford, who are currently fourth in League One, have only lost twice so far this season.

But they have struggled at home recently losing their past two matches - one in the league and the other a cup tie.

Manning believes the Kassam Stadium could prove to be the 12th man his players need to overcome an in-form opponent.

"I don't know what to expect [from Exeter] to be honest," he added.

"We do our homework, we watch them, try and identify trends, see what adjustments they make depending on who plays, and if they are home or away.

"But ultimately we have no idea what they will do and come three o'clock on Saturday we just need to be ready to solve that problem."

Manning said the thought of going top of League One with a win and other results going their way was not on his mind.

"It's not talked about at all to be honest," he said, "It's another three points that we will fight for and try our upmost to get on Saturday."

Exeter are coming off a bruising 9-0 midweek loss to Reading in the EFL Trophy.

But The Grecians have only lost two League One matches so far this season, outscoring their opponents 10-4, and keeping three clean sheets in their past five league games.