Darren Moore left Sheffield Wednesday on a high by leading them to League One promotion

New Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore says Neil Warnock has left the Championship club in good shape.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss was presented to the media on Friday after Warnock left following the draw with Stoke on Wednesday.

Moore has signed a deal of "three years plus" with the Terriers, according to chief executive Jake Edwards.

Warnock saved the club from relegation last season and won two and drew one of his final three games in charge.

Moore praised the job Warnock did and said the recent run of results leaves the squad in a good place before Monday's trip to Coventry.

"The confidence should be good and the mentality should be right, and I'm coming in hopefully to a group looking forward to working together, a continuation of where they're at," said Moore, who left Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent after leading them to promotion from League One via the play-offs.

"I think they should be in a good place. As a former player myself I know what football can be like when you have got a good few results together and you're looking forward to the next one.

"I was a player under Neil at Torquay. In terms of what he's done [here] he has been magnificent. If I can do half of what he's done over his career, it means I'm on the right track.

"Neil's done a fantastic job in the English pyramid of the game and I'm energised to be taking over from him."

Edwards said Moore had signed "a multi-year deal - three years plus" and added: "This is the big first step, to appoint the right man and the right team.

"Neil Warnock has set the foundation here expertly whilst we transitioned the ownership. It gave us time to put processes in place, identify what is needed on and off the field.

"We've done that, and now the timing is right."

Moore said the Huddersfield job was "perfect" for him: "When we sat down and spoke to each other, a lot of things aligned. It's the perfect fit in terms of the position of the football club, the focus and intention of the football club and the focus and intention of myself and the staff.

"I like what I see. There's youth, there's experience, and lots of different dynamics within the team to work with."

Warnock not 'booted out'

Warnock said the news of his departure had come as a shock and referred to being "booted out" after being given a hero's send-off by the crowd at the John Smith's Stadium this week, a phrase also used by assistant Ronnie Jepson.

Edwards suggested Warnock was not entirely serious, saying: "He was laughing as he was saying that, Neil, referring to the unusual ability to have a send-off that he did. In previous exits that wasn't the case.

"Neil had a great send-off, fitting for what he's done for the football club. I can't speak highly enough for what he and Ronnie achieved in the seven months they were here.

"They delivered everything we asked them to do, and then some. They transitioned this football club in a tough period of time for us, and we'll never forget that. They leave with their heads held high.

"We initiated the process to make a change when we felt the time was right, but we left it to Neil to ultimately determine what that timeline looked like, and he identified Stoke being the final match."