Martinez Losa has been in charge of Scotland since July 2021

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has signed a contract extension until 2027.

The Spaniard, 47, was appointed in July 2021 after spells in charge of the women's teams at Arsenal and Bordeaux.

He steered Scotland to a play-off final for the Women's World Cup only to lose out to the Republic of Ireland at Hampden in October last year.

Since that painful defeat, Scotland have played eight games, winning six and drawing once.

They meet England in Sunderland on Friday on what is the opening match of their Nations League campaign.

"While we were all disappointed not to be at the World Cup, we now have a blend of experienced players approaching their peak and younger players who have gained invaluable international experience during the Pinatar Cup and the recent friendly match programme," said Martinez Losa.

"We look forward to a really tough but exciting Nations League campaign as a Group A nation and, of course, starting against our oldest rivals.

"This tournament will be a good test for our squad and I am confident we will continue the progression we have made this year and ultimately achieve our objective of returning to major tournament finals."