Graham Coughlan has won 16 and lost 14 of 46 matches in charge of Newport County

Newport County manager Graham Coughlan has played down links with the managerial vacancy at League One Cheltenham Town.

The Robins have parted company with manager Wade Elliott and are bottom of the table after a winless and goalless start to the campaign.

League Two County's Coughlan is among the bookies favourites to succeed Elliott.

But the Newport boss said: "I am really happy here."

"I have a wonderful group of boys to work with day in and day out, not many managers can say that and I have a tremendous fan base.

"Between me and the management team, the players and supporters, we are all in a good place."

Coughlan took over from James Rowberry last October and guided the club away from the foot of League Two, finishing in a comfortable 15th position last term.

This season, with one of the lowest budgets in League Two, Irishman Coughlan has steered the club to 12th in the division ahead of Saturday's home game with Mark Hughes' Bradford City.

Former Bristol Rovers and Mansfield boss Coughlan, who has ex-Colchester United manager Joe Dunne as his assistant, said he would not be distracted by the Cheltenham speculation.

"I don't know much about it and would rather concentrate on Bradford. We have 24 hours to prepare for a big game and that is where my focus is.

"You have to be honest, the speculation is nice because the job that we are doing is good.

"It's a very easy link to make, I can see all that and understand it, but I don't particularly like it when my name is bandied about.

"I am a private person and like my business to be kept quiet, I like to fly under the radar.

"But maybe it's a pat on the back for me and my coaching staff for the job that we are doing here and have done at previous clubs."

Newport are without captain and centre back Ryan Delaney for the Bradford game following his red card in last Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Barrow.

Midfielder Aaron Wildig, who has missed the last two games with a groin problem, has returned to training but the Bradford match may be too early for his return.