Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has "no doubts" over Joe Hart despite the experienced goalkeeper accepting blame for the loss of the first goal against Feyenoord on Tuesday's Champions League return. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers boss Michael Beale has no fears about turning to 16-year-old midfielder Bailey Rice, saying: "I'm telling you, he's ready." (Football Scotland) external-link

Hearts central defender Craig Halkett is targeting a comeback from a serious knee injury at the beginning of November. (Daily Record) external-link

Serbia winger Nemanja Jovic has been linked with Celtic but the free agent's representative has hinted that the 21-year-old is aiming to make a move to one of Europe's big five leagues after rejecting offers from Turkey and Saudi Arabia. (Infobirac via Daily Record external-link )

Celtic will do all they can to keep B team coach Darren O'Dea, who is set for talks with Inverness Caledonian Thistle over their managerial vacancy. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet is a possible doubt for Scotland's fixtures next month after slipping on the touchline and appearing to twist his ankle during Wednesday's win over Rotherham United. (Scotsman) external-link