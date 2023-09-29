Close menu
Scottish League One
HamiltonHamilton Academical19:45Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
Venue: New Douglas Park

Hamilton Academical v Annan Athletic

Last updated on .

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk76102041619
2Hamilton7610134919
3Montrose74031211112
4Stirling731359-410
5Queen of Sth7304131309
6Annan Athletic72231013-38
7Kelty Hearts7223812-48
8Alloa7214913-47
9Cove Rangers7133101006
10Edinburgh City7016718-111
