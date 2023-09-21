Last updated on .From the section Football

The Premier League's current domestic broadcasting deals run out in 2025

Premier League clubs will vote next week on the number of games to be sold in the next TV rights deal.

Clubs were updated on proposals at their shareholders meeting in London on Thursday.

They have now gone back to have further discussions before a special 'one-issue' meeting is held next week.

The outcome is expected to result in an increase in the number of matches sold to domestic broadcasters in the rights cycle that will begin in 2025.

That will almost certainly mean more Saturday evening matches, with other options, including regular Friday evening fixtures, also on the cards.

It is understood there is still no agreement with the EFL over the distribution model for the additional payments, which are likely to work out at just under £130m, from the Premier League.

Talks between Premier League and EFL club representatives on Wednesday have been described as positive. EFL clubs are due to discuss the issue at their own meeting next week.

Clubs were also told the six-team summer series in the United States was well received.

But with the Club World Cup due to be held in 2025, the World Cup in 2026 and Premier League broadcaster NBC committed to showing the Olympics next year, it is not clear when the event could be held in the US again.

Positive news was also relayed about the vexed question of additional injury time.

Clubs were told that in the 49 matches played so far this season, the average length of match time has increased by an average of three minutes and 30 seconds, to 101mins 40secs per match, but 'effective' playing time has risen by four minutes 25 seconds on average to 59mins 30secs.