Jack Butland had to be in solid form to keep out Real Betis either side of Rangers' winner

"For this group, we've had a few bangs on the head. We've heard it loud and clear from the outside."

Through the chastening noise engulfing Rangers in the early stages of the season, retaining nerve and focus to silence the doubters has not been a straightforward task for Rangers manager Michael Beale.

There is little scope for even the smallest of missteps when you walk in the Englishman's shoes. You're in the land where anything other than winning, and often winning well, will be met with more than an echo of criticism.

Going into his first full season in charge at Ibrox, Beale had been backed heavily in the transfer market to try and narrow a gap on Celtic which shimmied from nine points at his appointment to seven by the time Ange Postecoglou's treble was complete.

Big games cost Beale, and they threatened to bring further tumult even in this season's fledgling state. Statement opening day of the season? Lose at Kilmarnock. Return to the Champions League? Go out to PSV Eindhoven. First Old Firm game? A hushed Ibrox ushered in a 1-0 Celtic victory.

All these factors combined to amplify the focus on Thursday's Europa League opening win over Real Betis. How much will it hush the doubters, and does it signal a stint of stability?

Sitting behind the microphone in the Ibrox press room, Beale spoke openly about what had unfolded. A team which would have been a goal up after two minutes if not for the profligate right boot of Rabbi Matondo, and easily could have been two goals down if not for Jack Butland.

Was this the sort of rampaging football which took Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers to the Europa League final in 2022? No, but in those troublesome moments, nervousness and spurned chances which have blighted the Ibrox club's start to the season, they found a resolve and a resolution.

"First half, we had big moments - Rabbi running away. At that moment when he goes through, you wonder if we'll be here talking about that moment," said Beale.

"We didn't show enough belief with the ball. We spoke about that at half-time. Until about the 35th minute, we didn't settle with the ball. That's something that is reoccurring. Second half, we were much better everywhere.

"It comes down to belief and going for it. We've been here too often in big games and fallen a bit short. Tonight, in a tight game against a good team, we hit the bar, the post, had a one-on-one and scored. Ultimately we deserved to win.

"Nothing's done. It's just one performance. There was lots I'm happy with, but lots to improve on."

A turning point?

As soon as Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons swept home the ball on 5 August to punish an impotent Rangers, the rumblings started in the away end at Rugby Park.

A deep analysis of Beale's signings were sparked as fans looked for a response.

Six games unbeaten would follow, but the lack of cohesion and creativity in some of those moments did little to eradicate all concern.

A catastrophic collapse in Eindhoven was then quickly followed with that reverse at home in the Old Firm game. Was this mass assembly of a fresh squad really better than the team which was broken up last season?

In Perth on Saturday, three summer signings started in a perfunctory 2-0 win over St Johnstone, and Thursday's result, again with three newbies, will serve as Beale's first big result of the campaign, and arguably the biggest of his tenure thus far.

"This could be the turning point for him," said former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch on Sportsound. "He'll be the happiest person in this stadium. He'll have been feeling the pressure, hearing all the noise."

It's a statement echoed by Rangers fan Tommy McInytre from the This Is Ibrox podcast, who told BBC Scotland: "There's definitely been pressure.

"I think when you've had the run of results that he's had, and the run of poor performances side by side with that, he's lived with that. I'm not sure he's always helped himself, or the players have helped him with the performances.

"I think there could be a little bit of momentum now. Ultimately though, nights like tonight will not define Michael Beale. Rangers can take belief from this, but it won't ease the domestic pressure. We have to see that run of consistency now."

Big games keep on coming

Beale cited the need to still improve in his post-match debrief, and he was right.

Rangers finished the game strongly, emerging the more dominant team in the second half. They struck at a point when Betis' vulnerability, which was brutally exposed by Barcelona in a 5-0 scudding at the weekend, was starting to emerge.

The Ibrox side were on the front foot, had an xG of 2.33 to Betis' 0.80, while they had more efforts, more shots on goal and more touches in the opposition box.

Rangers players' average positions demonstrate their attacking initiative, particularly in the second half against Real Betis

But at the same time, these stats also highlight the deficiency in converting these moments into goals. In the end the breakthrough came, but only after Abdallah Sima reacted quickly to an almighty guddle in the middle of the Betis box.

Their distribution was questionable at points, with the hosts' passing accuracy resting at just 76.8%. They also attempted 52 fewer than their opponents, who will still be cursing Butland for keeping out Isco and Abde Ezzalzouli.

Still, a foothold to address Rangers' early stumble has been established as the season lurches into a crucial period, even at this early stage.

A hat-trick of home games opens with a tricky league encounter with Motherwell, before a League Cup quarter-final against Livingston and Aberdeen coming to Glasgow. Then a trip to Cyprus comes into view against Aris Limassol.

If Beale can get get through that quartet of games unscathed, the early season din of discontent may well fade.

"The pressure for me and these players is just around the corner," Beale told TNT Sports. "We'll enjoy tonight then get right back on it.

"I've got one of the best jobs in the world. You have to enjoy this."