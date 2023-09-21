Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alexia Putellas said players were "angry" about being called up to the national team against their will

Spain women's decision to end their boycott should be a "turning point" for society, says Alexia Putellas.

Most of the players ended their boycott of the national team after reaching agreement with the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Wednesday.

The RFEF had committed to "immediate and profound changes", said Victor Francos, secretary of state for sports.

"It could be a point where there's a before and after, I really think so," said Barcelona midfielder Putellas.

Players began the boycott after then-RFEF president Luis Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso following Spain's triumph over England in the Women's World Cup final on 20 August.

The kiss, which Hermoso said was not consensual, eventually led to Rubiales' resignation, while Spain manager Jorge Vilda was sacked.

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Putellas, 29, added: "I believe that the agreements that we stayed up all night for, will make our sport and women's sport, and in consequence society, a lot better."

The agreement to end the boycott was reached at 05:00 local time on Wednesday after more than seven hours of meetings between players, RFEF officials, the Spanish government's national sports agency (CSD) and women's players' union Futpro.

"We were detecting over many decades, too many, systematic discrimination against the women's team," said Putellas.

"We had to fight a lot to be listened to. This wears you down, in a way that we don't want to happen."

