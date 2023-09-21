Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Cusack played for the Blades as well as working in their marketing department

Sheffield United midfielder Maddy Cusack has died at the age of 27.

Cusack had been at the club since 2019 and became the first player to reach 100 appearances for the women's team last season.

She also worked as a marketing executive at the club, who said they were "devastated".

"This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane," said external-link Sheffield United chief executive officer Stephen Bettis.

"Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

"Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family - she will be sadly missed.

"Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy's family, friends and colleagues."

The Football Association's director of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell, said English football's governing body are in contact with Sheffield United and offering them support at this "incredibly sad time".

"On behalf of the FA, the Lionesses, the Women's Super League and the Women's Championship, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Maddy's family, friends, team-mates and everyone at Sheffield United," she said.

"Maddy also represented England at age-group level and we will pay tribute to her at an appropriate point."