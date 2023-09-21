Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Brendan Rodgers stresses that he is "a coaching manager" who aims to improve the players he has

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is already looking to the January transfer window, saying he "wanted more" from the club's summer business.

The Scottish Premiership champions made nine additions to their first-team squad before the 1 September deadline.

But Rodgers replied "no" when asked if he was content with changes to his squad this summer.

"I think, if you ask any manager, they will always be wanting more, of course," he said.

"But we work with the players that are here. I'm not saying that in any disrespectful way. I think every manager will tell you they maybe wished they could have done one or two more signings."

Celtic this week announced a record annual profit of £40.7m before losing 2-0 in their Champions League group opener against Feyenoord.

"The window closed, we had the players we had in and I'm a coaching manager and we will work with the very, very best players at our disposal to make our performance level the best we can possibly be," Rodgers added.

"Now we are preparing already for the January window and the summer window."