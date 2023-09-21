Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Kompany earned his first Premier League point in charge of Burnley with a draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday

Top clubs like Manchester United are "always one loss away from a crisis", says Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

The Red Devils have lost their last three games in all competitions going into Saturday's game against Kompany's side at Turf Moor.

United have also won just two of their first five Premier League games and are already seven points off the top four.

"I have been at a big club before," said former Manchester City central defender Kompany.

"I know how it is when you lose a couple of games - the pressure can mount.

"When in a top club you are always one loss away from a crisis. That doesn't just have to be United - it is the same in every top club."

United have been beaten by Arsenal and Brighton in the league and Bayern Munich in the Champions League in their last three outings but Kompany has issued some support for Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

"You always need time to adapt and improve - not just for Erik ten Hag but all of us," said Kompany.

"One thing this manager has demonstrated is that he is extremely capable. There is no doubting that."

Burnley won the Championship title last season to earn promotion to the Premier League, and Kompany says his main focus is to build on his side earning their first point of the top-flight campaign with a draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday.

"We are not busy with what has happened in the other team. It doesn't concern us," said Kompany.

"I have to manage the results and performance of my team.

"We are a calm camp. We are in a place where we feel that something really exciting is ahead of us.

"We have to build on that momentum. What is happening elsewhere is not our concern.

"I have to prepare our team to play the best possible Manchester United team, playing the way we know they can play.

"If they turn up in any other way, we will see. But I will prepare my team to face United when they are playing at their best."