After a strong start to the 2023-24 season Russell Martin's Southampton have struggled in recent weeks

Russell Martin and his Southampton team are having teething problems in the Championship.

After a very good start to life after relegation they have crashed heavily back to earth with three straight defeats, and cracks are showing.

Now those cracks may have always been there, but they've been exposed by Sunderland and Leicester like they weren't before, and - to a much lesser degree - by Ipswich.

Of course, some fans' faith in the Martin Way is starting to waver.

One thing is certain, Saints shouldn't have the worst defensive record in the division with the players they have, even with injuries. But after a tumultuous summer of change at the club at almost every level, is an even record after seven games that bad in the cold light of day?

Russell Martin himself has alluded to the fact that Saints may have been a little fortunate to have the three wins they do, but just when we thought they would push on after the transfer window closed, it's gone the other way.

'Russell Martin needs results'

So the million dollar question is obviously why? And I don't think even the manager could understand every single reason, decision or action from every player that's impacted every defeat. Player errors, like human errors in general, are mental and physical at any one moment.

What we do know is that Martin is defending his players to the hilt (good), laying responsibility at his own door (good), but also leaning on the "damage to confidence" some of the players are suffering from, as a result of last season's footballing car crash at St Mary's. For me, that isn't so good and needs to stop soon.

Some supporters have even said it's like Nathan Jones diatribes again, but it's not. The big difference between the two in that regard is that Russell Martin doesn't keep telling us how good he is or what he has done in the past, he's at least humble. But if he keeps referring back to the past as an excuse for the present, then he isn't taking responsibility for the here and now.

It's his job to get the players confident and playing well. He's the manager now, brought in to improve things from where they were and to take Saints forward.

'Can't afford growing pains'

Southampton have conceded 10 goals and scored only one in their past three games

Now I happen to think he's a very good manager, and a very good human being, which is as important to me. I also appreciate him being principled in the way he wants to play, and I'm glad the club are on a path of creating a playing identity for the long-term that is an attractive brand of football.

I'll also add that I like the axis between Martin and Jason Wilcox - there are good people running the football side of the club, who are aligned and share values. Good.

But Southampton can't afford to keep having growing pains, transition and learnings deep into the season, while losing games and telling us there's been a lot of damage - Russell Martin needs results sooner rather than later to satisfy a fanbase that's been told by the club the ambition is to go straight back up.

There are a lot of good players at the club. Could Martin be less ambitious in his brand of football and get results? Probably. Could he play a simpler brand of football for the short-term and get results? Probably. Will he? Probably not.

And that isn't something to blame him for - he's been employed to start a new progressive era at Saints. And that's what he's trying to do. Good on him. The trouble is he is walking a tightrope of principle against practicality, and everyone needs to buy in.

I hope he gets the time, but I'll feel much more confident he will if results pick up soon. Not many managers get to execute a long-term vision. It would be great for the club if he does, because they'll be a better club for it. But can he get the results to allow him to do that?

Getting supporters to tolerate defeats for the long-term benefit of the club is nigh on impossible, especially for a fanbase that's suffered mediocrity for a while now. Here's hoping they win at Boro and at home to Leeds, and everything calms down a little.