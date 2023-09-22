More fun and games on the continent for our three remaining representatives has only added to the intrigue as the domestic scene returns.

Have both Aberdeen and Rangers turned a corner after promising displays in the Europa League and Europa Conference League? What about Celtic after a bit of a second-half calamity in Rotterdam?

Add the usual mad-cap drama the Scottish Premiership specialises in, let's delve in with four games on Saturday and two on Sunday coming up.

Game of weekend - Rangers v Motherwell (Sunday, 15:00 BST)

Given their difficult start to the season, the team sitting one point and one place above them is probably one of the last teams Rangers will have wanted to welcome to Ibrox so soon after Thursday's 1-0 win over Real Betis.

Admittedly, Motherwell have lost to St Mirren in the Viaplay Cup and league in recent weeks.

However, Stuart Kettlewell's side are currently unbeaten in their past eight Premiership away matches - the longest current unbeaten run on the road in the division. In fact, they have yet to lose in the league on their travels under the former Ross County manager.

The task will not be easy, but that Europa League win over Betis on Thursday, along with last weekend's win at St Johnstone, hints at a stability returning to Rangers after a turbulent start to the campaign.

The Ibrox side are also unbeaten in 17 meetings with Motherwell since October 2017, and have won four in a row since a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in February last year.

Motherwell have not won at Ibrox in 10 visits since May 2015, can that be changed this Sunday?

'There's lots I'm happy with, but lots to improve on'

Player to watch - Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic)

By his own free scoring standards, it's been a pretty modest start to the new campaign for Celtic's leading man in attack.

Prior to last weekend's game against Dundee, the Japan forward had scored just three times from five games. This time last year he had hit seven, including a hat-trick.

But after netting the winner in the Old Firm derby and then jetting off with his national team, Kyogo looked back to his best against the Dens Park club as he scored one and claimed an assist in a 3-0 victory.

While he did not find the target in Rotterdam as nine-man Celtic were overcome by Feyenoord, all eyes will be on him again on Saturday as Celtic travel to Livingston in the day's 12:30 BST kick-off.

Manager in the spotlight - Barry Robson

The Aberdeen boss is in the spotlight this weekend, but not necessarily in the same light he may well have been at the start of the week.

Joint bottom of the league with just two points, pressure has been mounting on a group of players and manager who would be expected by their supporters to be battling for third. With the prospect of a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt looming, many travelled to Germany in hope rather than expectation.

But, despite a narrow 2-1 defeat, it was an extremely well drilled and competitive Aberdeen that gave the Bundesliga club, and recent Europa League winners, a real scare.

Harnessing that and bouncing back into Premiership duty will be imperative for Robson in his first full season as manager.

It will not be easy against a Ross County side that has yet to lose in September after winning in Kilmarnock and drawing at home to Livingston, but these are the games the Aberdeen manager will be judged on.