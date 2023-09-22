Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Adam Idah (right) impressed for the Republic of Ireland against the Netherlands in Euro 2024 qualifying

Norwich defender Shane Duffy says Adam Idah has what it takes to lead the line for the Canaries in the Championship.

With injuries to Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes, Idah could start against Plymouth on Saturday.

"Adam just needs to believe in himself. He's got power, strength, pace, he just needs that belief," Duffy told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"I can see it everyday, he's working really hard and the lads say there's a big difference in him this season."

During the recent international break Idah, 22, and Duffy both played for the Republic of Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifying.

"You saw him against Netherlands, against Virgil van Dijk - that's one of the best defenders in the world - it's just about belief," added Duffy.

Idah scored the opening goal in the game earlier this month when he converted a penalty.

He has scored twice for the Canaries in the Championship this campaign, including a last-minute winner on the opening day of the season against Hull.

"I think everyone can see there's ability there. It's big boots to fill with Sarge [Sargent] being injured, but he's a young player and he wants to learn and improve."

"I'm trying to help him and I'll try not to be on his back too much. He needs to just keep going and he'll come good," added Duffy.