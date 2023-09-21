Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Forest Green are preparing to be without defender Jordan Moore-Taylor for "six to 12 weeks" because of injury.

The 29-year-old went off in the 92nd minute of Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Doncaster.

He re-signed for Rovers in July having initially been released by the club, and has played four games this season.

Moore-Taylor had only just returned to the starting line-up after missing four matches through a different injury.

"When I watched it back you're looking at it and you're thinking it's a cruciate and that's his season done," head coach David Horseman told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"It's not that bad but we're seeing a specialist [Friday]. It could be anything between six to 12 weeks. We won't know until he's seen the specialist. My gut instinct is we won't see him much before Christmas.

"He's been such a good player and I think everybody could see the difference with him in the team on Saturday - we looked a much better team.

"It could have been a lot worse so I'm trying to be positive."

Fankaty Dabo, who also went off injured on Saturday, is only expected to miss two weeks and be available for the home game against Morecambe on 30 September.

'Players taking responsibility'

Forest Green have won only two of their eight League Two matches this season under Horseman.

Against Doncaster they had 28 shots but only three were on target, while they hit the crossbar and twice hit the post.

Horseman said he had been listening to talks by Everton manager Sean Dyche in a bid to learn lessons.

"I was listening to Sean Dyche talk about players taking responsibility - some of the boys have done great so don't get me wrong, I'm not picking on individuals - but when we're missing from six, seven yards out," he said.

"I think there was one to go 2-1 up and we cleared the stand. Sometimes take some responsibility."

Forest Green next travel to second-placed Notts County on Saturday.

"I think if we provide our players with that amount of chances or a high amount of chances in those situations again, no concern - we will score goals," Horseman added.