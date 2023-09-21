Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Notts County have won 20 and drawn five of their 26 home league games under Luke Williams

Notts County head coach Luke Williams has credited the unity between players and fans for their strong home form.

Notts have won all three of their League Two home matches this season and lost only once at Meadow Lane in the National League last season.

"We've been that consistent as a team that we've managed to convince a lot of people that were feeling suspicious at the beginning," said Williams.

Following promotion, Notts are second after eight games.

Williams took over as boss in the summer of 2022, after the Magpies had failed in the National League play-offs for a third year in a row.

But, having beaten Chesterfield in the play-off final at Wembley in May, Notts' momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

They are averaging crowds of 10,990 - the second highest in League Two behind Bradford City - and Williams says his players have built up a vital degree of trust with the supporters.

"Fans had a bad history of the team not quite getting over the line," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It was our job to convince them that we were going to go that little bit further and be that bit more consistent.

"We've done that well enough, so they trust us more.

"They believe that we're never beaten more than they did before, so we have that feeling of togetherness. That can't be achieved by hoping for it, it can only be achieved by reality."