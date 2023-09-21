Kenny Bruce took over Larne in 2017

Irish Premiership champions Larne have received a seven-figure investment from a group of American businessmen.

Owner Kenny Bruce said the financial injection, which is believed to be just over £1 million, will significantly help the club meet a set of aims included in their new five-year plan.

US businessman Scott Krase recently became a Larne director and is one of the investors who have bought a minority share in a club that won the Irish Premiership for the first time in its 135-year history last season.

"We have laid out a new strategic vision document called 'For the town' which has allowed us to set a whole host of new goals and objectives," Bruce told BBC Sport NI.

"What comes with that is significant investment and I wanted to make sure the club had an opportunity to really go at these goals properly, and in the right manner.

"It was important to me that I looked beyond myself to assist in achieving these goals financially as well as strategically, which is why I decided to sell a minority stake in the club to American partners."

Watch: Tomas Cosgrove and Jeff Hughes lift the Gibson Cup

Bruce, whose multi-million pound investment has revolutionised the east Antrim outfit since his takeover in 2017, will retain his position as majority shareholder.

He explained that the money will be spent on every aspect of the club, on and off the pitch. That will include spending on the playing and coaching staff and the club's academy, as well as going towards laying a new pitch at Inver Park and further redevelopment work on the stadium.

Bruce spoke of his excitement about Tiernan's Lynch's team taking their performance to a higher level, with reaching the group stage of the Europa Conference League among the targets.

However, he was also very keen to stress the strategic elements of the investment.

"The investment is significant in terms of the amount but the key thing is the strategic element of it.," he continued. "We now have access to experts, ideas and resources that we could never possibly have dreamed of. That will allow us to be the best version of ourselves that we can be.

"I'm still the majority shareholder, I'm still the executive chairman and I'm still running things as it would be. It is just a very, very good strategic investment from good American partners who are well connected."

'There is a network effect that we can capitalise on'

Those strategic benefits, Bruce explained, include being able to form working relationships with a number of professional clubs across Europe and the USA that the investors themselves have links to.

The arrival in the summer of Jaziel Orozco and Ilijah Paul from MLS side Real Salt Lake on season-long loans was as a result of these connections. It is believed that Germany's FC Augsburg, G.D. Estoril Praia in Portugal and Denmark's Brondby could be among other potential clubs that the new investment could give Larne access to.

"We signed two players from Real Salt Lake on loan for the course of the season and it is an interesting project for us. We believe they are players who can compete in the Irish League," Bruce continued.

"We see that American market, back and forth, being a wonderful opportunity for our younger players to get a scholarship, and also for players from the MLS to come here and learn their trade in a very competitive environment like the Irish League. It's a two-way process.

"There is a network effect across the world that we are able to capitalise on and we are making significant progress.

"This comes on top of the strategic relationship we were recently able to set up with Newcastle United's academy which will see our academy staff working with them."

Bruce explained that former Northern Ireland captain and Crystal Palace manager Iain Dowie, who works as a consultant for Larne, played an important role in attracting the investment.

"Iain has been responsible for a lot of the things we are doing. He opened up the dialogue with Newcastle and opened up the dialogue with these American partners.

"He is very intelligent, very articulate and passionate about football on and off the field. He has been a great sounding board for Tiernan and myself."

Niall Curneen has been a leading figure off the pitch for Larne since Bruce's takeover and he believes the investment is a further example of how the club are determined not to sit back on the success they enjoyed last season.

"This signals the intent that there is behind the scenes at our club, in fact I would say we have been working harder than ever over the last four months to ensure we keep progressing," he said.

"We want to create more opportunities on and off the pitch. To be able to get that access to other clubs, see what they are doing and bring those new ideas back to Larne and back to the league, is very exciting."