Inverness Caledonian Thistle have made an official approach to speak to Celtic B team boss Darren O'Dea about their head coach vacancy, but Heart of Midlothian B coach Liam Fox is also under serious consideration and former interim manager Neil McCann has admirers on the Scottish Championship club's board. (Daily Record) external-link

Chief executive Scot Gardiner says the 12-point gap between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Championship leaders Raith Rovers led to the sacking of head coach Billy Dodds. (Press & Journal) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner says the club were inundated with applicants from South America when their head coach post was last available. (Press & Journal) external-link

Nottingham Forest are weighing up a move for 18-year-old Celtic winger Rocco Vata, who is in the final year of his contract and has so far dismissed talks over a possible new contract. (TeamTalk) external-link

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his decision to keep Scott McTominay rather than allow the Scotland midfielder to join Derby County on loan when he was Manchester United manager in 2019 turned out to be the right decision for the 26-year-old and the Premier League club. (The Athletic) external-link

Connor Smith, the 21-year-old Hearts midfielder who has joined Scunthorpe United, says he snubbed a return to Hamilton Academical on loan - and Scottish Championship clubs who showed an interest - as he preferred to embark on a spell in National League North, two rungs below the English Football League, feeling it was time to try something different. (Football Scotland) external-link

Out-of-favour Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is considering leaving the Championship club as an option in Israel has emerged for the 32-year-old. (The Courier) external-link

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin is "comfortable" with his squad's striking options but says he is "always looking" as the loan deadline for Championship clubs approaches. (The Courier) external-link

At £181m, the value of Real Betis' squad is almost double that of Europa League group rivals Rangers, but the top seeds from Glasgow's £93m is still much greater than the other two teams in the section - Sparta Prague at £36m and Aris Limassol at £15.6m. (SportingPedia) external-link

The £50.7m owed by Celtic in transfer instalments and other payables is a new club record. (Football Insider) external-link