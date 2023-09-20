Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Onana joined United in the summer as replacement for previous number one David de Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana says he has "let the team down" and that they failed to get a result at Bayern Munich "because of me".

In an eventful game in Germany, Onana's error gifted Bayern a crucial lead that they quickly doubled after United had started in disciplined fashion.

A flurry of goals followed but United were always chasing and ultimately fell short, suffering a 4-3 loss.

"This is the life of a goalkeeper," Onana told TNT Sports.

"It's difficult. We started very good. After my mistake we lost control of the game. It's a difficult situation for us, for me especially because I'm the one who let the team down.

"We were very good on the ball, they didn't create any chances, their first shot on target I made a mistake. It was the key point and the team went down because of that mistake.

"If we didn't win today it was because of me.

"I have to learn from it and be strong. I have a lot to prove. My start in Manchester hasn't been so good, not how I want. This was one of my worst games."

'It epitomises Manchester United this season'

Speaking in his role as a pundit on TNT, former United defender Rio Ferdinand agreed with Onana's assessment that the mistake was crucial to the game.

"All the blame [for that goal] lays at his door," he said. "It was a straightforward save. It's not a hard shot to deal with. He'd expect to make that save.

"It epitomises Manchester United this season. Most of the goals they've conceded this season, they could have made tougher for the opposition. He hasn't dealt with a big moment there."

Onana joined United in the summer for £47.2m after having helped Inter Milan reach the final of last season's Champions League.

However, the Cameroon international has struggled at times behind a shaky defence, conceding 14 goals in six games in all competitions.

They have now lost four of those six games this season and each of the past three.

'It is about the team'

While his error was indeed costly, Onana did also make five saves in Wednesday's game to prevent Bayern running away with the match.

Manager Erik ten Hag refused to let his goalkeeper take sole responsibility for the loss, saying there is a group accountability for results.

"It's good he's doing that but it's about the team," said Ten Hag when told of Onana's comments. "Mistakes are being made but you have to bounce back as a team.

"If one player makes a mistake, it's done, its gone. We have to believe as a team that we can always bounce back. Tonight we showed it.

"Stay in the game and don't allow the opponent to score a goal. It's not about one mistake. It was too easy for the player to have the shot."

There were some positives for Ten Hag to take from the game, notably the way they fought back in to the contest twice to give themselves hope. But United were undone by their fragility.

"[We are] disappointed because we should stay in the game," continued the Dutchman. "If you score three goals at Bayern Munich you have to take a point.

"We are in a period, a lot is going against us. We have to make our own luck. We've played great teams in the last three games."

They next travel to Burnley for a Premier League game on Saturday evening.

"Every game is important, every game is huge," added Ten Hag. "We have to make our own luck. Nobody can help you. We, team, me included, only we can do it. It's in our hands, nobody else."