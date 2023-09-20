Close menu

Andre Onana: Goalkeeper takes responsibility as Manchester United lose at Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments130

Andre Onana allows Leroy Sane's shot to make its way into the net at the Allianz Arena
Onana joined United in the summer as replacement for previous number one David de Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana says he has "let the team down" and that they failed to get a result at Bayern Munich "because of me".

In an eventful game in Germany, Onana's error gifted Bayern a crucial lead that they quickly doubled after United had started in disciplined fashion.

A flurry of goals followed but United were always chasing and ultimately fell short, suffering a 4-3 loss.

"This is the life of a goalkeeper," Onana told TNT Sports.

"It's difficult. We started very good. After my mistake we lost control of the game. It's a difficult situation for us, for me especially because I'm the one who let the team down.

"We were very good on the ball, they didn't create any chances, their first shot on target I made a mistake. It was the key point and the team went down because of that mistake.

"If we didn't win today it was because of me.

"I have to learn from it and be strong. I have a lot to prove. My start in Manchester hasn't been so good, not how I want. This was one of my worst games."

'It epitomises Manchester United this season'

Speaking in his role as a pundit on TNT, former United defender Rio Ferdinand agreed with Onana's assessment that the mistake was crucial to the game.

"All the blame [for that goal] lays at his door," he said. "It was a straightforward save. It's not a hard shot to deal with. He'd expect to make that save.

"It epitomises Manchester United this season. Most of the goals they've conceded this season, they could have made tougher for the opposition. He hasn't dealt with a big moment there."

Onana joined United in the summer for £47.2m after having helped Inter Milan reach the final of last season's Champions League.

However, the Cameroon international has struggled at times behind a shaky defence, conceding 14 goals in six games in all competitions.

They have now lost four of those six games this season and each of the past three.

'It is about the team'

While his error was indeed costly, Onana did also make five saves in Wednesday's game to prevent Bayern running away with the match.

Manager Erik ten Hag refused to let his goalkeeper take sole responsibility for the loss, saying there is a group accountability for results.

"It's good he's doing that but it's about the team," said Ten Hag when told of Onana's comments. "Mistakes are being made but you have to bounce back as a team.

"If one player makes a mistake, it's done, its gone. We have to believe as a team that we can always bounce back. Tonight we showed it.

"Stay in the game and don't allow the opponent to score a goal. It's not about one mistake. It was too easy for the player to have the shot."

There were some positives for Ten Hag to take from the game, notably the way they fought back in to the contest twice to give themselves hope. But United were undone by their fragility.

"[We are] disappointed because we should stay in the game," continued the Dutchman. "If you score three goals at Bayern Munich you have to take a point.

"We are in a period, a lot is going against us. We have to make our own luck. We've played great teams in the last three games."

They next travel to Burnley for a Premier League game on Saturday evening.

"Every game is important, every game is huge," added Ten Hag. "We have to make our own luck. Nobody can help you. We, team, me included, only we can do it. It's in our hands, nobody else."

  • Comment posted by MrBlueSky, at 23:32 20 Sep

    Nice to see a player taking responsibility.

    • Reply posted by wozatbedodger, at 23:44 20 Sep

      wozatbedodger replied:
      What choice did he have? Maguire wasn’t on the pitch for him to scream at.

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 00:02

    Not your fault Onana. It was the fault of whoever thought free transferring de Gea and spunking £50m on you to replace him was a good idea.

    • Reply posted by swewunna, today at 00:06

      swewunna replied:
      Well he let the tame shot in and at least has the decency to admit his error.

  • Comment posted by imado, at 23:26 20 Sep

    You don't have to worry, Man Utd will lose with you or without you.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, at 23:53 20 Sep

      kennycanuck replied:
      With or without you.
      That's a " catchy "line.

  • Comment posted by Name, at 23:20 20 Sep

    They forced De Gea out for this guy lmao. I haven't seen him make a decent save yet

    • Reply posted by imado, at 23:22 20 Sep

      imado replied:
      It was Man Utd fans who forced De Gea out.

  • Comment posted by DavidGedge, at 23:35 20 Sep

    This is the clown who tried to win favour with the fans by lambasting Maguire in a friendly. The gift that keeps on giving

    • Reply posted by SneakyRafiki, at 23:52 20 Sep

      SneakyRafiki replied:
      What's with all the mongs suddenly being in love with maguire? He's one of the worst defenders to play for Manchester United in recent times and that's quite an achievement.

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, at 23:26 20 Sep

    Better than Alisson man u fans said haahahah

    • Reply posted by Sam, at 23:31 20 Sep

      Sam replied:
      Not any rational fans

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:02

    Best Goalkeeper in the world they said. Better than David De Gea they said

    • Reply posted by JMC, today at 00:11

      JMC replied:
      Yes, he is better than De Gea and Allison

  • Comment posted by Owen Goal, at 23:52 20 Sep

    Some fans on here are already calling Onana a bad player.

    Rubbish! You don't become a bad player overnight ... (*)

    He still needs a good few more weeks in the OT madhouse for the transformation to complete!

    🤣

    * - Sanchez was the exception that proves the rule !

    • Reply posted by swewunna, today at 00:08

      swewunna replied:
      No you don't become bad over night. He wasn't good enough to start with.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:06

    Yes Onana, your team lost because of you.
    At least you can speak the truth without messing up.

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 00:31

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Den Dennis, at 23:36 20 Sep

    Collective errors not individually

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, at 23:58 20 Sep

      FootOfDavros replied:
      He's not taibi-ly good is he?

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 00:02

    Well he’s an honest chap, if nothing else.

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 00:33

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by phac, at 23:55 20 Sep

    Manchester United simply aren't good enough any more.

  • Comment posted by discodave, at 23:48 20 Sep

    Typical Man Utd they are the only team who could let a player go for free and buy somebody worse

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, at 23:54 20 Sep

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      For 47 million!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:08

    I just hope Maguire gives him a piece of his mind, not that it will likely make any difference but at least it will make Maguire feel better.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Maybe Maguire should start shouting at Onana for the mistakes he makes in games

  • Comment posted by the duke, at 23:44 20 Sep

    Karma 😂 for having a go at Harry😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by SneakyRafiki, at 23:53 20 Sep

      SneakyRafiki replied:
      Maybe maguire should learn to defend and/or retire. That way no one will say mean things about him anymore

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 00:00

    It's not his fault - Of course your defence is going to be vulnerable when you take your £80 million rock out of it...

    #justiceformaguire

  • Comment posted by asdfghjklzxcvbnm, today at 00:03

    Backed himself into a corner after screaming at Maguire. Forced out the only captain who might actually have stood by him. You won't see Prima Donna Bruno sticking up for anyone but himself!

    • Reply posted by OmNom, today at 00:31

      OmNom replied:
      "Backed himself into a corner after screaming at Maguire." You're a pathetic troll.

      Hundreds of thousands of fans made fun of Maguire, said he was a disgrace, call him "slabhead" repeatedly", and said he should retire. Nobody bats an eyelid.

      Then his teammate shouts at him on the pitch Roy Keane style, and the morons suddenly decide to "back" Maguire in order to take a pop at Onana.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Lovell, today at 00:00

    Time to ditch Onana and replace him with Mary Earps, couldn't be any worse !

  • Comment posted by Chocolatechip, at 23:19 20 Sep

    3 out of ten Hag so far

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:08

    Wait. When Ten Hag decided he needed a better goalkeeper was it because De Gea was not good with his hands or not good with his feet

    • Reply posted by imado, today at 00:21

      imado replied:
      Man Utd looks at City as a higher example and they want to copy their style of playing football, for that reason, they bought Onana so he can pass the ball to the defenders like Ederson does at City, he is a good goalkeeper, but Man Utd players are not good enough.

