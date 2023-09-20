Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Ossama Ashley (centre) was withdrawn in the 19th minute of Salford's defeat by Notts County

Salford City say midfielder Ossama Ashley needs further cardiac checks after he was sent to hospital for tests on his chest during a game.

The 23-year-old came off just 19 minutes into Friday's League Two defeat by Notts County.

"He will continue to have his cardiacs monitored until the medical department is satisfied it is safe for him to return," a Salford statement said. external-link

Ashley has played 10 games for Salford since joining from Colchester in June.

His absence adds to Salford's availability issues after Callum Hendry and Theo Vassell were also substituted against the Magpies with knee injuries.

Scans revealed striker Hendry, 25, might miss three months, while defender Vassell, 26, faces "a few weeks out".

The trio are joined on the sidelines by winger Connor McLennan, who will miss six weeks after surgery on his appendix, while Luke Garbutt's groin strain is expected to keep him out for five weeks.

Luke Bolton and Liam Shepherd are expected to return to action in October.

One positive for City was the return of players' player of the year Elliot Watt, who made his first appearance of the season as a substitute against the Magpies following a stomach problem.

Salford are winless in six matches in all competitions and have slipped to 19th in the table after four straight league defeats.