Champions League - Group D
Real SociedadReal Sociedad1Inter MilanInter Milan1

Real Sociedad 1-1 Inter Milan: Last year's Champions League finalists rescue draw

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Lautaro Martinez celebrates his equaliser for Inter Milan
Last season Inter Milan lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul

Lautaro Martinez rescued a late draw for last season's beaten finalists Inter Milan in their Champions League Group D opener at Real Sociedad.

Brais Mendez opened the scoring for hosts inside four minutes after Alessandro Bastoni lost possession.

Martinez levelled in the 87th minute, latching on to Davide Frattesi's cross.

In the 66th minute referee Michael Oliver's overturned his decision to send off Inter's Nicolo Barella after a video assistant referee review.

The midfielder had been shown a straight red card for what initially appeared to be a stamp on Mendez, but English official Oliver reversed his call after going to the pitch side monitor.

Moments later Sociedad almost added a second when Hector Moreno headed a corner against the crossbar.

Last season Inter lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the final in Istanbul.

Salzburg beat 10-man Benfica

RB Salzburg players celebrate their win
Red Bull Salzburg started the youngest XI in the Champions League history with an average age of 21 years and 183 days

Elsewhere in Group D, Red Bull Salzburg secured top spot as things stand as they beat 10-man Benfica 2-0.

The visitors were awarded a second-minute penalty when Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin caught Strahinja Pavlovic, but Karim Konate blasted the spot-kick over the bar.

Salzburg were given a second penalty 13 minutes later, with Benfica defender Antonio Silva sent off for handling the ball on the line.

This time around forward Roko Simic opened the scoring from 12 yards.

Oscar Gloukh added a second in the 51st minute and the Austrian Bundesliga champions held on to win away in Europe's elite competition for the first time in three years.

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Remiro
  • 18TraoréBooked at 88mins
  • 5ZubeldiaBooked at 90mins
  • 24Le Normand
  • 17TierneySubstituted forMuñozat 62'minutes
  • 23MéndezSubstituted forPachecoat 85'minutes
  • 4Zubimendi
  • 8MerinoBooked at 70mins
  • 14KuboSubstituted forOdriozolaat 72'minutes
  • 7BarrenetxeaSubstituted forChoat 62'minutes
  • 10OyarzabalSubstituted forSadiqat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Odriozola
  • 3Muñoz
  • 11Cho
  • 12Zakharyan
  • 16Olasagasti
  • 19Sadiq
  • 20Pacheco
  • 22Turrientes
  • 26González
  • 28Magunacelaya
  • 30Ayesa
  • 32Marrero

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sommer
  • 28Pavard
  • 6de VrijSubstituted forAcerbiat 76'minutes
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 55'minutes
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23Barella
  • 21AsllaniBooked at 13minsSubstituted forFrattesiat 55'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 22MkhitaryanBooked at 60minsSubstituted forSánchezat 69'minutes
  • 30Zopolato Neves
  • 10La Martínez
  • 8ArnautovicSubstituted forThuramat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Thuram
  • 12Di Gennaro
  • 14Klaassen
  • 15Acerbi
  • 16Frattesi
  • 31Bisseck
  • 32Dimarco
  • 36Darmian
  • 70Sánchez
  • 77Audero
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
36,591

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Sociedad 1, Inter Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 1, Inter Milan 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Carlos Augusto following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Aihen Muñoz.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez following a set piece situation.

  6. Booking

    Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Aihen Muñoz.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  12. Post update

    Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Mikel Merino.

  14. Booking

    Hamari Traoré (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Hamari Traoré (Real Sociedad).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Inter Milan 1. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Davide Frattesi.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 20th September 2023

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11004313
2FC Copenhagen10102201
3Galatasaray10102201
4Man Utd100134-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11004043
2Lens10101101
3Sevilla10101101
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli11002113
2Real Madrid11001013
3Sporting Braga100112-10
4Union Berlin100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11002023
2Inter Milan10101101
3Real Sociedad10101101
4Benfica100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord11002023
2Atl Madrid10101101
3Lazio10101101
4Celtic100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG11002023
2Newcastle10100001
3AC Milan10100001
4B Dortmund100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11003123
2Man City11003123
3Red Star Belgrade100113-20
4Young Boys100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005053
2FC Porto11003123
3Shakhtar Donetsk100113-20
4Royal Antwerp100105-50
View full Champions League tables

