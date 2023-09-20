Match ends, Real Madrid 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.
Jude Bellingham scored an injury-time tap-in as Real Madrid left it late to beat Champions League debutants Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Bellingham's strike was his sixth goal in six matches for Madrid since joining Los Blancos this summer.
Federico Valverde's 94th-minute strike deflected into the path of the England midfield who tapped into an empty net.
Union, in their first Champion League match, were unable to respond with just one minute remaining.
Real Madrid were deserved winners, having twice hit the post in the second half, although Union looked set for a fairytale draw at the home of the record 14-time winners.
The hosts, semi-finalists in last season's competition, started brightly as Joselu headed Bellingham's teasing cross over the bar.
But Carlo Ancelotti's side failed to kick on in the first period, although they themselves were rarely threatened by the visitors.
In the second half, Real were a team transformed as Lucas Vazquez crossed for Rodrygo who struck the outside of the post in the 51st minute with an acrobatic effort.
Nine minutes later, Union keeper Frederik Ronnow tipped Joselu's header on to the woodwork.
Ronnow also made a series of fine saves to keep out Rodrygo and Luka Modric, while Joselu poked a late volley narrowly wide.
But, in the final minute of injury time, Union Berlin failed to deal with a short corner and Valverde's hopeful shot ricocheted into the path of Bellingham, who rolled the ball in from six yards out.
Union, who five years ago were playing in the second tier of German football, will hope to bounce back when they host Sporting Braga in their next Champions League Group C match in 13 days' time.
Real Madrid travel to face Napoli on the same day.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
- 17Vázquez
- 22Rüdiger
- 6NachoSubstituted forGarcía Torresat 73'minutes
- 4Alaba
- 10ModricSubstituted forDíazat 81'minutes
- 18TchouaméniBooked at 37minsSubstituted forValverdeat 66'minutes
- 5Bellingham
- 12CamavingaSubstituted forKroosat 66'minutes
- 14Joselu
- 11Rodrygo
Substitutes
- 8Kroos
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 19Ceballos
- 20García Torres
- 21Díaz
- 23Mendy
- 31Cañizares
- 33García
- 36Tobias da Silva
Union Berlin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rønnow
- 5Doekhi
- 23BonucciSubstituted forJaeckelat 80'minutes
- 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 18Juranovic
- 33Král
- 29TousartBooked at 1minsSubstituted forKemleinat 83'minutes
- 20LaïdouniSubstituted forAaronsonat 66'minutes
- 6Gosens
- 27BeckerSubstituted forFofanaat 80'minutes
- 17BehrensSubstituted forVollandat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jaeckel
- 7Aaronson
- 10Volland
- 11Fofana
- 26Roussillon
- 28Trimmel
- 36Kemlein
- 37Schwolow
- 39Stein
- Referee:
- Espen Eskås
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home32
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home16
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 0. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Paul Jaeckel.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alex Král (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Brahim Díaz is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).
Post update
Josip Juranovic (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.
Post update
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).
Post update
Frederik Rønnow (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aljoscha Kemlein (1. FC Union Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Aljoscha Kemlein replaces Lucas Tousart.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joselu (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Nope. Jude is top class, playing for one of the two best teams in the world. Grealish, Foden, Walker, Stones, Philips, Lewis etc play for the other.
Only 20 years old! The world is at his feet!
