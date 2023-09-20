Close menu
Champions League - Group C
Real MadridReal Madrid1Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0

Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin: Late Jude Bellingham winner beats Champions League debutants

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments71

Real Madrid and Union Berlin players tussle for the balll
While Real Madrid were lifting the 2017-18 Champions League title, Union Berlin were still in the second tier of German football

Jude Bellingham scored an injury-time tap-in as Real Madrid left it late to beat Champions League debutants Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham's strike was his sixth goal in six matches for Madrid since joining Los Blancos this summer.

Federico Valverde's 94th-minute strike deflected into the path of the England midfield who tapped into an empty net.

Union, in their first Champion League match, were unable to respond with just one minute remaining.

Real Madrid were deserved winners, having twice hit the post in the second half, although Union looked set for a fairytale draw at the home of the record 14-time winners.

The hosts, semi-finalists in last season's competition, started brightly as Joselu headed Bellingham's teasing cross over the bar.

But Carlo Ancelotti's side failed to kick on in the first period, although they themselves were rarely threatened by the visitors.

In the second half, Real were a team transformed as Lucas Vazquez crossed for Rodrygo who struck the outside of the post in the 51st minute with an acrobatic effort.

Nine minutes later, Union keeper Frederik Ronnow tipped Joselu's header on to the woodwork.

Ronnow also made a series of fine saves to keep out Rodrygo and Luka Modric, while Joselu poked a late volley narrowly wide.

But, in the final minute of injury time, Union Berlin failed to deal with a short corner and Valverde's hopeful shot ricocheted into the path of Bellingham, who rolled the ball in from six yards out.

Union, who five years ago were playing in the second tier of German football, will hope to bounce back when they host Sporting Braga in their next Champions League Group C match in 13 days' time.

Real Madrid travel to face Napoli on the same day.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 6NachoSubstituted forGarcía Torresat 73'minutes
  • 4Alaba
  • 10ModricSubstituted forDíazat 81'minutes
  • 18TchouaméniBooked at 37minsSubstituted forValverdeat 66'minutes
  • 5Bellingham
  • 12CamavingaSubstituted forKroosat 66'minutes
  • 14Joselu
  • 11Rodrygo

Substitutes

  • 8Kroos
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 19Ceballos
  • 20García Torres
  • 21Díaz
  • 23Mendy
  • 31Cañizares
  • 33García
  • 36Tobias da Silva

Union Berlin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rønnow
  • 5Doekhi
  • 23BonucciSubstituted forJaeckelat 80'minutes
  • 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 18Juranovic
  • 33Král
  • 29TousartBooked at 1minsSubstituted forKemleinat 83'minutes
  • 20LaïdouniSubstituted forAaronsonat 66'minutes
  • 6Gosens
  • 27BeckerSubstituted forFofanaat 80'minutes
  • 17BehrensSubstituted forVollandat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jaeckel
  • 7Aaronson
  • 10Volland
  • 11Fofana
  • 26Roussillon
  • 28Trimmel
  • 36Kemlein
  • 37Schwolow
  • 39Stein
Referee:
Espen Eskås

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamUnion Berlin
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home32
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home16
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 0. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Paul Jaeckel.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

  7. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alex Král (1. FC Union Berlin).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Brahim Díaz is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Josip Juranovic (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Frederik Rønnow (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Aljoscha Kemlein (1. FC Union Berlin).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Aljoscha Kemlein replaces Lucas Tousart.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joselu (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

71 comments

  • Comment posted by Conan55, today at 20:00

    My favourite English player since Paul Scholes and Gerrard.

  • Comment posted by No Importance to Politicians, today at 20:00

    Boy Wonder Bellingham scores from 2 yards out. Brace yourself for the phlegm-inducing fawning about how he's now the greatest player ever.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 19:59

    Well Done Jude. Living the dream

  • Comment posted by foxandcub, today at 19:59

    What a pity - Zzxxxx

  • Comment posted by Paddock Blue, today at 19:59

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Roildi, today at 19:59

    Hey Jude you're the Dude

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 19:59

    What's worrying for Real Madrid is they've become a one man team. Nobody else is scoring any goals for them now which could come back to bite them if something happened to Bellingham

  • Comment posted by veekay1, today at 19:58

    That lad has some potential I feel?

  • Comment posted by Chas7, today at 19:57

    The lad from Stourbridge ay bad.

  • Comment posted by Love-Chips-Hate-Spuds, today at 19:57

    So the great team beat the newcomers 1-0 id this news and the kid scored so what

  • Comment posted by littleEck, today at 19:56

    Jude is nearly as good as that top Scottish player. You know. Errrr. whatsis name, plays in that second-rate Championship team.

    Nope. Jude is top class, playing for one of the two best teams in the world. Grealish, Foden, Walker, Stones, Philips, Lewis etc play for the other.

  • Comment posted by Emmanuel, today at 19:56

    Jude is still overrated and overhyped you will in the next few years don't let the goals cloud your judgement!

  • Comment posted by Jms2012, today at 19:53

    The Tv Coverages catches Ref winking at Real Madrid Player at Final whistle, he would have played until they scored

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 19:53

    Fantastic player and will only get better

  • Comment posted by opinionated123, today at 19:53

    He is going to be a captain of Real Madrid within a couple of seasons time, for sure!

    Only 20 years old! The world is at his feet!

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 19:53

    Plastic man scores winner move on...

    • Reply posted by Brimmers34, today at 19:55

      Brimmers34 replied:
      Pathetic

  • Comment posted by sherpsutd, today at 19:52

    Jude Bellingham 1
    Union Berlin 0

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 19:52

    Star quality - Ballon D'Or winner next year

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 19:52

    It's so bitter sweet for so many people.. we love Bellingham but loathe Real Madrid 😅

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 19:52

    Jude has the Midas touch at the moment. His real value will be established when that touch disappears.

    • Reply posted by Hey Jude, today at 19:54

      Hey Jude replied:
      Salty much.. oh dear

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 20th September 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen10102201
2Galatasaray10102201
3Bayern Munich00000000
4Man Utd00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2Lens00000000
3PSV Eindhoven00000000
4Sevilla00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid11001013
2Napoli00000000
3Sporting Braga00000000
4Union Berlin100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3Inter Milan00000000
4Real Sociedad00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord11002023
2Atl Madrid10101101
3Lazio10101101
4Celtic100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG11002023
2Newcastle10100001
3AC Milan10100001
4B Dortmund100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11003123
2Man City11003123
3Red Star Belgrade100113-20
4Young Boys100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005053
2FC Porto11003123
3Shakhtar Donetsk100113-20
4Royal Antwerp100105-50
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories