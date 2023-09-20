Real Madrid v Union Berlin

Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrygo following a corner.
- Follow live coverage of Real Madrid's match with Union Berlin and the rest of Wednesday's Champions League action
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
- 17Vázquez
- 22Rüdiger
- 6Nacho
- 4Alaba
- 10Modric
- 18TchouaméniBooked at 37mins
- 5Bellingham
- 12Camavinga
- 14Joselu
- 11Rodrygo
Substitutes
- 8Kroos
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 19Ceballos
- 20García Torres
- 21Díaz
- 23Mendy
- 31Cañizares
- 33García
- 36Tobias da Silva
Union Berlin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rønnow
- 5Doekhi
- 23Bonucci
- 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 18Juranovic
- 33Král
- 29TousartBooked at 1mins
- 20Laïdouni
- 6Gosens
- 27Becker
- 17Behrens
Substitutes
- 3Jaeckel
- 7Aaronson
- 10Volland
- 11Fofana
- 26Roussillon
- 28Trimmel
- 36Kemlein
- 37Schwolow
- 39Stein
- Referee:
- Espen Eskås
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Robin Gosens.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Alex Král (1. FC Union Berlin).
Booking
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).
Post update
Alex Král (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Danilho Doekhi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joselu (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Josip Juranovic.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Josip Juranovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Post update
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Attempt missed. Joselu (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Alaba (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.