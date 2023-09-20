Close menu
Champions League - Group C
Real MadridReal Madrid0Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0

Real Madrid v Union Berlin

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Alaba
  • 10Modric
  • 18TchouaméniBooked at 37mins
  • 5Bellingham
  • 12Camavinga
  • 14Joselu
  • 11Rodrygo

Substitutes

  • 8Kroos
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 19Ceballos
  • 20García Torres
  • 21Díaz
  • 23Mendy
  • 31Cañizares
  • 33García
  • 36Tobias da Silva

Union Berlin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rønnow
  • 5Doekhi
  • 23Bonucci
  • 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 18Juranovic
  • 33Král
  • 29TousartBooked at 1mins
  • 20Laïdouni
  • 6Gosens
  • 27Becker
  • 17Behrens

Substitutes

  • 3Jaeckel
  • 7Aaronson
  • 10Volland
  • 11Fofana
  • 26Roussillon
  • 28Trimmel
  • 36Kemlein
  • 37Schwolow
  • 39Stein
Referee:
Espen Eskås

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamUnion Berlin
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home12
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrygo following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Robin Gosens.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Alex Král (1. FC Union Berlin).

  6. Booking

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Alex Král (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Danilho Doekhi.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joselu (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Josip Juranovic.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Josip Juranovic.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  15. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joselu (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Alaba (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  20. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 20th September 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen11001013
2Bayern Munich00000000
3Man Utd00000000
4Galatasaray100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2Lens00000000
3PSV Eindhoven00000000
4Sevilla00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Berlin10100001
2Real Madrid10100001
3Napoli00000000
4Sporting Braga00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3Inter Milan00000000
4Real Sociedad00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord11002023
2Atl Madrid10101101
3Lazio10101101
4Celtic100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG11002023
2Newcastle10100001
3AC Milan10100001
4B Dortmund100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11003123
2Man City11003123
3Red Star Belgrade100113-20
4Young Boys100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005053
2FC Porto11003123
3Shakhtar Donetsk100113-20
4Royal Antwerp100105-50
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories